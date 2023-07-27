Moray Council leader to stand in general election as Douglas Ross leaves Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Moray Council leader to stand in general election as Douglas Ross leaves Westminster

Kathleen Robertson has lived and worked as a vet in Moray since 2001.

By Adele Merson
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson has been selected as the Scottish Conservative candidate.
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson has been selected as the Scottish Conservative candidate.

Tory Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson is fighting to become the MP for the new seat of Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey.

She hopes to succeed current Moray MP Douglas Ross who is stepping down from the Commons at the next general election.

The vote, likely next year, will be held by January 2025 at the latest.

Ms Robertson has lived and worked as a vet in Moray since 2001.

Last year, she was elected as a councillor for the Forres ward and was then elected as leader of Moray Council.

The Conservative councillor will remain in this position until the outcome of the election is known.

On selection to the seat, Ms Robertson highlighted her “strong roots” in the area.

Kathleen Robertson is leader of Moray Council. Image: Supplied.

She said: “I want to bring that knowledge and experience to the UK Parliament as this new constituency’s MP and be a strong voice for the local area.”

Ms Robertson became co-leader of the local authority last year, alongside Buckie councillor Neil McLennan.

His short two-month tenure as co-leader ended with conflicting reports about whether he resigned or was ousted.

Ms Robertson has since continued as sole leader of the council. 

Moray seat changes

Incumbent MP Mr Ross plans to step down from his Moray seat and focus on being an MSP at Holyrood.

Boundary changes mean his Moray constituency will be divided into two. Elgin will join a new Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has already been selected by the Tories for the other new seat of Aberdeenshire North and Moray.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson and Moray MP Douglas Ross. Image: Supplied.

Ms Robertson is a former chair of Forres Community Council and is also co-chair of the Forres and District Pipe Band and the Moray Youth Pipe Bands and Drums.

She worked as an inspector during the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001 and as a contact tracer throughout the Covid pandemic.

More recently she worked as a contingency official veterinarian for the bird flu outbreak.

Mr Ross, who is backing Ms Robertson’s campaign, said: “I have no doubt that Kathleen would be an excellent voice for these communities if she was elected.”

More from Scottish politics

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson has been selected as the Scottish Conservative candidate.
More radical approach on land reform needed to tackle policy challenges, says report
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson has been selected as the Scottish Conservative candidate.
Fergus Ewing: 'Expelling me from the SNP won't stop me fighting for A9 dualling'
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson has been selected as the Scottish Conservative candidate.
SNP activist threatens Humza Yousaf leadership challenge
Humza Yousaf.
Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP membership ‘will be reviewed’ if she is charged, says FM
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson has been selected as the Scottish Conservative candidate.
Scotland 'could not afford to host 2026 Commonwealth Games alone'
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson has been selected as the Scottish Conservative candidate.
First of its kind home could inspire next generation of care for Scots with…
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson has been selected as the Scottish Conservative candidate.
More than 1,000 people sign petition to reopen Cove and Newtonhill stations
The projects aim to meet the needs of those most at risk of social isolation (PA)
Scottish Government funding for organisations tackling social isolation
Sir Keir Starmer has said a future Labour government would not reverse the two-child cap. Image: PA
Aberdeen families some of worst hit by two-child benefit cap - see how your…
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson has been selected as the Scottish Conservative candidate.
Aberdeen charity sees 'worrying' rise in demand for school uniforms as cost of living…