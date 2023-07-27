Moray Council leader to stand in general election as Douglas Ross leaves Westminster

Tory Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson is fighting to become the MP for the new seat of Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey.

She hopes to succeed current Moray MP Douglas Ross who is stepping down from the Commons at the next general election.

The vote, likely next year, will be held by January 2025 at the latest.

Ms Robertson has lived and worked as a vet in Moray since 2001.

Last year, she was elected as a councillor for the Forres ward and was then elected as leader of Moray Council.

The Conservative councillor will remain in this position until the outcome of the election is known.

On selection to the seat, Ms Robertson highlighted her “strong roots” in the area.

She said: “I want to bring that knowledge and experience to the UK Parliament as this new constituency’s MP and be a strong voice for the local area.”

Ms Robertson became co-leader of the local authority last year, alongside Buckie councillor Neil McLennan.

His short two-month tenure as co-leader ended with conflicting reports about whether he resigned or was ousted.

Ms Robertson has since continued as sole leader of the council.

Moray seat changes

Incumbent MP Mr Ross plans to step down from his Moray seat and focus on being an MSP at Holyrood.

Boundary changes mean his Moray constituency will be divided into two. Elgin will join a new Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has already been selected by the Tories for the other new seat of Aberdeenshire North and Moray.

Ms Robertson is a former chair of Forres Community Council and is also co-chair of the Forres and District Pipe Band and the Moray Youth Pipe Bands and Drums.

She worked as an inspector during the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001 and as a contact tracer throughout the Covid pandemic.

More recently she worked as a contingency official veterinarian for the bird flu outbreak.

Mr Ross, who is backing Ms Robertson’s campaign, said: “I have no doubt that Kathleen would be an excellent voice for these communities if she was elected.”