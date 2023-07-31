Rishi Sunak bids to shore up Tory support with Aberdeenshire ‘carbon capture’ energy funding

Rishi Sunak is aiming to woo voters in the north-east today as he visits the region to give the green light to a long awaited energy industry scheme.

The prime minister is expected to announce funding for a carbon capture project at St Fergus, near Peterhead, and talk up his support for the oil and gas industry.

Tory insiders claimed today will be a chance for Mr Sunak to boost his party’s energy credentials at a time when Labour’s policies have come under scrutiny.

Douglas Ross contrasted his trip to Aberdeenshire with Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to outline his own proposals to shift away from oil and gas in Edinburgh.

The Scottish Conservative chief said: “His visit is a clear reminder that it’s the Conservatives who are backing Scottish oil and gas.

“Contrast this with Keir Starmer hiding away in Edinburgh.”

The Labour leader faced criticism for not making his major announcement in Aberdeen.

Veteran Labour city councillor Barney Crockett quit the party in protest.

The visit comes on the same day as Mr Crockett launches a scathing attack on Sir Keir and Scottish Labour boss Anas Sarwar, claiming they have “zero understanding” of Aberdeen.

Party sources also said there was relief that Peterhead’s carbon capture plans will be given formal backing after years of frustration.

Last year, businesses in the north-east were angered by Mr Sunak’s decision to impose a windfall tax on energy firms reaping huge profits.

At the start of 2023 firms in the region were dismayed when Aberdeen’s bid to gain a green freeport failed.

Tory sources say the mood among business has improved due to plans for carbon capture funding and the north-east winning investment zone status.

‘Shot in the arm’

Aberdeen Conservative Councillor Ryan Houghton said the prime minister’s announcement is a “much-needed shot in the arm” for the region’s economy.

Scottish Tory MSP Stephen Kerr, who is running for a Tayside Westminster seat at the next election, said today is a “big day for the north-east”.

Meanwhile, North East Conservative MSP Maurice Golden said Mr Sunak was “leading the charge” in an area that will be a key battleground at the next UK-wide vote.

Rival parties in Scotland warned the prime minister must ensure carbon capture funding is actually followed through given previous disappointments.

In 2015, the UK Government ended a £1 billion competition to get potential schemes off the ground, disappointing backers of the project in Peterhead.

The Tories then reversed course in 2020, but SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn has regularly criticised the speed of the process.

He said: “Any investment is of course welcome.

“However, the UK government has taken Scotland down this path before – and failed to deliver every single time.

“There can be no more delays.”

Scottish Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said: “While it is welcome that the Tories seem to be accepting Labour’s calls to back this project, this pledge must be followed through and not added to the scrapheap of Tory broken promises.”

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak is facing calls from local Conservatives to go even further in his backing for the oil and gas sector.

Councillor Mr Houghton wants the Tory leader to speed up the process for approving the controversial Rosebank oil field in the North Sea.