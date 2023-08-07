Kate Forbes and Fergus Ewing to join Alex Salmond Fringe show line up

Highland MSPs Kate Forbes and Fergus Ewing are among several senior SNP figures set to appear at Alex Salmond’s Edinburgh Fringe show.

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes appears on the line up alongside Inverness and Nairn’s Fergus Ewing.

Alex Salmond – leader of the Alba Party – is currently hosting “The Ayes Have It” at the the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The show promises a “feisty parliamentary-style debate”, with two-teams of politicians and other well-known faces debating the “issues of the day”.

Others set to share the spotlight with Mr Salmond during his ten-day run include former SNP MSPs Alex Neil and Joan McAlpine as well as current SNP MSP Michelle Thomson.

Kicking off on Friday, audience members watched on as the former first minister joined SNP MP Joanna Cherry and Conservative politicians David Davis MP and Lord Strathclyde to debate Scottish independence.

It’s likely to be seen as a break in party discipline, with Mr Salmond frozen out by the party leadership amid his public feud with Ms Sturgeon.

An SNP source told the Sunday Mail that neither Humza Yousaf or Nicola Sturgeon would be happy to see senior party colleagues join Mr Salmond.

They said: “It is further evidence that he is being accepted back into the fold and that it is now Sturgeon who finds herself frozen out.”