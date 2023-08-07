Kate Forbes and Fergus Ewing to join Alex Salmond Fringe show line up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Forbes and Fergus Ewing to join Alex Salmond Fringe show line up

A host of senior SNP figures are set to share a stage with the former first minster at his Fringe show in Edinburgh.

By Alasdair Clark
SNP MSP Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes is among a number of SNP figures set to appear during Alex Salmond's Fringe show. Image: PA

Highland MSPs Kate Forbes and Fergus Ewing are among several senior SNP figures set to appear at Alex Salmond’s Edinburgh Fringe show.

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes appears on the line up alongside Inverness and Nairn’s Fergus Ewing.

Alex Salmond – leader of the Alba Party – is currently hosting “The Ayes Have It” at the the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The show promises a “feisty parliamentary-style debate”, with two-teams of politicians and other well-known faces debating the “issues of the day”.

Alex Salmond
Alex Salmond.

Others set to share the spotlight with Mr Salmond during his ten-day run include former SNP MSPs Alex Neil and Joan McAlpine as well as current SNP MSP Michelle Thomson.

Kicking off on Friday, audience members watched on as the former first minister joined SNP MP Joanna Cherry and Conservative politicians David Davis MP and Lord Strathclyde to debate Scottish independence.

It’s likely to be seen as a break in party discipline, with Mr Salmond frozen out by the party leadership amid his public feud with Ms Sturgeon.

Kate Forbes lost out to Humza Yousaf in the competition to replace Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA

An SNP source told the Sunday Mail that neither Humza Yousaf or Nicola Sturgeon would be happy to see senior party colleagues join Mr Salmond.

They said: “It is further evidence that he is being accepted back into the fold and that it is now Sturgeon who finds herself frozen out.”