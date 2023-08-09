Nicola Sturgeon writing ‘deeply personal and revealing’ memoir

Nicola Sturgeon is writing a “deeply personal and revealing” memoir, the former first minster has announced.

The former first minister said she is “very excited” to be working on the book – which she promised would take readers behind the scenes into the room where major political decisions were taken.

The as-yet-untitled book “will chart how the former SNP leader went from being a shy child from a working-class family in Ayrshire to the steps of Bute House”, the publisher said.

It will touch on many important political events, including the Scottish independence referendum, Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Embarking on this book is therefore exciting, if also daunting.

“I aim to chronicle key events of the past three decades of Scottish and British politics and take the reader behind the scenes to describe how it felt to be ‘in the room’, who else was there, the relationships involved and how decisions were arrived at.

“I will talk about what I am proud of and be frank about my regrets.

“I will reflect on the challenges of being a woman in politics and reveal more about the person behind the politician.

“I will also draw on my 35 years of experience to offer some thoughts on the future of Scotland, the UK and democracy in general.”

Memoir ‘bitter sweet’ after death of uncle

But announcing the news, Nicola Sturgeon said it was “bitter sweet” as she prepared for the funeral of her uncle, the journalist Iain Ferguson.

She added: “This is something that I always hoped we might work together on some day. Instead, it will be a book I dedicate to him.”

Nine publishers vied for the rights to publish Ms Sturgeon’s “hotly contested” memoir, which is due to be released in 2025 by publisher Pan Macmillan.

The publishing house said: “The result will be a deeply personal and revealing memoir from one of Britain’s most significant political leaders of recent times.”