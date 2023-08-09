80-year-old pensioner found dead in Aberdeenshire home

An Aberdeenshire property was sealed off by police following the death of an 80-year-old woman.

Emergency crews were tasked to Baillie Drive in Alford at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, crews found the body of a female pensioner within the home.

Despite their efforts, the woman – who has not been named – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Eyewitnesses reported a large emergency response in the residential area with several police vehicles and an ambulance incident response vehicle in attendance.

Officers were seen standing guard outside the door as inquiries were carried out.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 8pm on Tuesday, 8 August, police were called to a property in Baillie Drive, Alford.

“An 80-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More as we get it.