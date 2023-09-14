Kate Forbes warns SNP leaders to be ‘extraordinarily careful’ as Fergus Ewing gets date for disciplinary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Forbes warns SNP leaders to be ‘extraordinarily careful’ as Fergus Ewing gets date for disciplinary

The Highlander spoke up with a warning to Humza Yousaf that local communities will 'draw conclusions' if Mr Ewing is treated unfairly.

By Andy Philip
SNP MSP Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes spoke in support of Fergus Ewing. Image: PA

Former SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes has warned the first minister to tread carefully when dealing with rebel nationalist Fergus Ewing.

Ms Forbes said the Inverness and Nairn MSP is “much loved” and communities will draw conclusions about the party if he is treated harshly.

Mr Ewing has been repeatedly outspoken on party policy and faces a disciplinary meeting on Wednesday next week.

He is expected to lose the party whip, which means he will be outside the SNP group for a limited period in parliament.

SNP rebel Fergus Ewing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ms Forbes told the P&J: “Fergus is much loved in the Highlands, particularly among people who live in distinctively rural industries like farming, fishing and so on.

“I have always valued his representation of the Highlands and islands.”

Asked about suspension, she said: “I cannot comment on what the leadership do or don’t do. My view would be that we have extraordinarily careful here because the Highlands is behind Humza.

“So as someone who represents Highland communities, who believe that he speaks for them, Highland communities will look at the way the party leadership treats Fergus and draw conclusions from that as to how we view Highland communities.”

Former SNP minister

Mr Ewing was a member of the Scottish Government under Alex Salmond then Nicola Sturgeon.

But he has increasingly spoken out about the SNP’s coalition deal with the Greens.

He voted against Green party minister Lorna Slater, which is seen as a direct challenge to the government.

On Thursday last week, Mr Ewing was awarded an “MSP of the year” title at a political magazine’s ceremony.

On Tuesday, he launched another attack on SNP plans for regulations on short-term lets.

