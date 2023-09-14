Gordonstoun tells pupils to hand in mobile phones overnight to curb device ‘addiction’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordonstoun tells pupils to hand in mobile phones overnight to curb device ‘addiction’

The King's former school near Elgin has extended its policy from the classroom to its boarding houses.

By Lauren Gilmour
Girl wear blue light glasses using mobile phone on dark bed in the bedroom
Using your phone late at night could keep you awake for longer. Image: Shutterstock

Students at the King’s former school Gordonstoun will now be required to hand them over to staff overnight.

Gordonstoun, near Elgin, has already banned phones from the classroom for several years.

And pupils will now also be required to hand them to school staff overnight.

The action was taken following a consultation with parents, staff and students due to concerns over the “addictive” nature of mobile phones.

‘Mobile phones are designed to be addictive’

Sixth formers are exempt from the policy, but school principal Lisa Kerr warned if they “get it wrong” their phones will also be taken away.

Ms Kerr said: “This is about the responsible use of technology. We do digital learning in spades, with laptops in every lesson, online guest lecturers, and AI a key learning tool.

“But there must be different rules for the use of mobile devices, as the phone apps are literally designed to be addictive, to create regular dopamine mini-hits.

Gordonstoun principal Lisa Kerr looking serious looking off to camera right.
Gordonstoun prinicipal Lisa Kerr. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Asking children to have a phone in their pocket but not respond when it buzzes with a notification is like putting a bowl of M&Ms on their desk and asking them not to take one, even when no-one is looking.

“We only need to ask ourselves how hard we find it not to pick up our own phone to understand how much harder it will be for a teenager whose pre-frontal cortex brain has not fully developed sufficient self-regulation.

“Following a wide-ranging consultation on the impact of the mobile phone policy, we decided last week to go a step further. Other than for our sixth-formers, phones now need to be left in boarding houses during the school day and handed in overnight. And if older pupils are getting it wrong, we take their phones away too.”

Gordonstoun extends mobile phone policy

Gordonstoun first introduced a policy limiting the use of mobile phones during the school day in 2017, which the school claims has led to improved exam results, concentration and social interaction with other students.

Ms Kerr added: “Earlier this week I had barely finished asking a group of students to ‘tell me honestly, are you using your phone less than before?’ when they chimed in with ‘yes, definitely, we love it’. They feel free, can focus on their work and sleep better.

“We want children to engage in real, not virtual relationships; we want them to hear the birdsong around them rather than music through their Airpods and we want them to be safe from algorithms which promote hate and harm.”

