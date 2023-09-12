SNP veteran Fergus Ewing catches Covid – but still launches new attack on his party for treating people like ‘criminals’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing catches Covid – but still launches new attack on his party for treating people like ‘criminals’

The MSP for Inverness and Nairn won't be in Holyrood this week while SNP leaders debate his future, but he wants his opinion known on the the party's short-term lets scheme.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Fergus Ewing is facing potential disciplinary action from the SNP after a series of rebellions. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Fergus Ewing is facing potential disciplinary action from the SNP after a series of rebellions. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Fergus Ewing has launched a scathing attack on his party’s short-term lets licensing scheme as SNP leaders debate whether to suspend him.

The rebel backbencher will be absent from Holyrood this week after contracting Covid.

But he has spoken out against the “draconian laws” ahead of a Tory-led debate to delay the scheme on Wednesday.

It comes as the veteran MSP for Inverness and Nairn faces being suspended from the party, following a series of rebellions.

Business owners have already raised their concerns about the new system for short-term let accommodation ahead of its introduction on October 1.

The mandatory scheme will include holiday cottages, B&Bs, guests houses, as well as pods and yurts.

Airbnb Image: Shutterstock.

The crackdown intends to tackle concerns over the high number of Airbnb-type properties in areas such as Edinburgh.

All short-term let accommodation must have a licence and those who fail to apply can be fined up to £2,500.

In an early indication he could rebel against the government, Mr Ewing told the P&J he would vote in the interests of his constituents and conscience.

The SNP leadership is already said to be considering disciplinary action against Mr Ewing after he voted against Green minister Lorna Slater in a confidence vote over her handling of the botched deposit return scheme.

Further rebellion could hasten the pressure on First Minister Humza Yousaf to act.

‘Made to feel like criminals’

Mr Ewing said the regulations have already caused “many businesses” in his Highland constituency to decide to close, blaming costs and complexity.

He told the P&J: “Hard working law-abiding people now made to feel they are like criminals.

“This is what the industry are telling MSPs.

“If not halted, this will turn economically active properties into inactive ones and will cause massive loss of income to many Highland communities.

“It will drive many ordinary families abroad because they won’t be able to afford increased hotel prices.”

When will it come into force?

Ministers insist the scheme will ensure short-term let properties are regulated in the same way as other types of accommodation, such as hotels and caravans.

MSPs will tomorrow vote on calls for the new licensing regime to be delayed for a year.

It has already been pushed back by six months to October 1, but some of the sector have asked for more time.

No operator to date has been refused a licence, among those who have already applied.

More than 1,500 people working in Scottish tourism have signed a letter in a “final plea” to the first minister urging him to pause the plans.

First Minister Humza Yousaf delivering a speech in Inverness.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has been urged to pause the scheme further. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Murdo Fraser, Tory tourism spokesman, said: “It was designed to tackle problem city-centre units, but B&Bs, guest houses and those seeking house-swap arrangements will now be hit with crippling additional costs and bureaucracy.”

Living Rent, the national tenants’ union, have previously said the guidance needs to be implemented in order to better regulate the short-term let market and bring short-term lets into the private sector due to the serious shortage of homes Edinburgh is facing.

Living Rent member Eilidh Keay told STV: “Edinburgh is in the midst of a disastrous housing crisis, and the uncontrolled explosion in short-term lets over the last 10 years has only made it worse.”

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “Regulation of short-term lets has been introduced at a time of significant growth and change in the sector, and to make sure that accommodation is safe, including gas safety certificates and suitable electrical equipment, as well as responding to community concerns on the impacts.”

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison refuses to be drawn on Fergus Ewing's fate

