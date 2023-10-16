Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil brands SNP ‘rehash’ of his independence plan ‘confusing and muddled’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil brands SNP ‘rehash’ of his independence plan ‘confusing and muddled’

Mr MacNeil said he wouldn't have rejoined the party if he was allowed to on the basis of the party's new blueprint.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
SNP MP Angus MacNeil
Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil.

Angus MacNeil has criticised the SNP’s “rehash” of his own plan for independence which was strongly rejected by the party four years ago.

The Western Isles MP, who was expelled by the nationalists in August, warned Humza Yousaf’s blueprint for leaving the union is “confusing and muddled”.

He told us he would not have rejoined the party he served for nearly 20 years in Westminster even if he was allowed to.

On day one of the SNP’s Aberdeen conference, party members endorsed Mr Yousaf’s new strategy for independence.

The first minister said his party will begin negotiations if the SNP win the majority of Scottish seats when voters go to the polls.

Yet it remains unclear what the nationalists will do if they are successful and Westminster ignores them anyway.

Humza Yousaf’s independence blueprint was given the green light.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Mr Yousaf’s plan appears popular with the SNP upper ranks now, but Mr MacNeil’s highly similar proposals in 2019 were dismissed.

The Western Isles MP said then that winning a pro-independence majority at either Holyrood or Westminster should be enough to exit the UK.

Mr MacNeil told us: “We could’ve had independence. We could’ve been independent two years ago. Of course it’s frustrating.

“It’s a rehash, but they’re not fully there.”

The Outer Hebridean veteran was first suspended for one week by the SNP in July after reports of a bust-up with Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara.

Before he was booted out for good, Mr MacNeil said he would continue to sit as an independent in Westminster until a decisive independence plan was unveiled.

‘I wouldn’t have come back’

He told us: “After this conference would’ve been decision time. I wouldn’t have come back on the basis of what they’ve passed.

“It’s confusing and muddled.”

Mr MacNeil fears divisive policies backed by the SNP in Holyrood will harm the party at the next election.

He says it will be untenable for the nationalists to begin independence negotiations if they lose Westminster seats but still have a majority in Scotland.

He cited HPMAs – new laws which would restrict fishing – as one proposal which had alienated potential SNP supporters.

The former party MP said: “They decided to indulge themselves in a lot of stupid policies.

“They think when they do a U-turn on an idiotic policy people will go back to where they were. People are annoyed. I know that from HPMAs.”

He also insisted the SNP must work with all parties in favour of independence ahead of the next UK-wide election.

Mr MacNeil added: “The arrogance has to go. It’s time for a bit of co-operation and humility.”