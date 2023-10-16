Trump International Links to host Staysure PGA Seniors Championship for next three years

The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship will be staged at Trump International Links for the next three years.

The Legends Tour have announced that the Aberdeenshire course has agreed a deal to host the event until 2026.

Next year’s event will take place from August 1-4 – a week after the Senior Open at Carnoustie.

Peter Baker won this year’s event at Trump International Links by six shots with two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal, 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie and 2005 US Open winner Michael Campbell among those also in the field.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, attended this year’s event.

He said: ‘’The Legends tournament at our sensational links along the North Sea coastline was a phenomenal success this year, and we look forward to hosting this great tournament for many more years to come.”

Ryan Howsam, co-owner of the Legends Tour and chairman of Staysure Group, said: “To be returning to Trump International Golf Links for a second year, and with a long-term commitment to play our flagship event there for another three years, this is huge news for the Legends Tour as we continue to grow our brand.

“The event in Aberdeenshire this year will live long in the memory.

“Not only did the venue live up to the expectations of providing such world-class facilities to host the tournament, but our ‘playing experiences’ proved an unprecedented success for amateurs wanting to live their dream of playing with celebrities and professionals.”