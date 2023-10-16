Trump International Links to host Staysure PGA Seniors Championship for next three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Trump International Links to host Staysure PGA Seniors Championship for next three years

The Aberdeenshire venue has agreed a deal to host the Legends Tour event until 2026

By Danny Law
Peter Baker celebrates winning the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Peter Baker celebrates winning the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship will be staged at Trump International Links for the next three years.

The Legends Tour have announced that the Aberdeenshire course has agreed a deal to host the event until 2026.

Next year’s event will take place from August 1-4 – a week after the Senior Open at Carnoustie.

Peter Baker won this year’s event at Trump International Links by six shots with two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal, 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie and 2005 US Open winner Michael Campbell among those also in the field.

The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship was held at Trump International Links for the first time. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, attended this year’s event.

He said: ‘’The Legends tournament at our sensational links along the North Sea coastline was a phenomenal success this year, and we look forward to hosting this great tournament for many more years to come.”

Ryan Howsam, co-owner of the Legends Tour and chairman of Staysure Group, said: “To be returning to Trump International Golf Links for a second year, and with a long-term commitment to play our flagship event there for another three years, this is huge news for the Legends Tour as we continue to grow our brand.

“The event in Aberdeenshire this year will live long in the memory.

“Not only did the venue live up to the expectations of providing such world-class facilities to host the tournament, but our ‘playing experiences’ proved an unprecedented success for amateurs wanting to live their dream of playing with celebrities and professionals.”

