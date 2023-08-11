5 key rows that led to Western Isles SNP veteran Angus MacNeil being expelled from party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 key rows that led to Western Isles SNP veteran Angus MacNeil being expelled from party

Mr MacNeil was suspended in July and has now been permanently exiled from the party he has served in Westminster for 18 years.

SNP MP Angus MacNeil
Angus MacNeil has been expelled from the SNP.
Justin Bowie
By Justin Bowie

Veteran Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil’s expulsion from the SNP shows the extent of deep rifts which have fractured the nationalist movement.

A longtime internal critic, Mr MacNeil was suspended in July and has now been permanently exiled from the party he has served in Westminster for 18 years.

Commenting on Thursday night, the Hebridean MP said: “I didn’t leave the SNP – the SNP have left me.”

Here are five key rows which led to one of the party’s most experienced faces being left out in the cold for good.

1 – Bust-up with chief whip

Mr MacNeil’s long-running frustration with his own party boiled over in a sensational row with SNP Westminster chief whip Brendan O’Hara last month.

The Western Isles veteran was suspended by SNP House of Commons chief Stephen Flynn for one week after he accused Mr O’Hara of bullying.

Stephen Flynn suspended Mr MacNeil in July. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Mr MacNeil was initially banished from the party for one week, but opted to remain as an independent once his suspension had ended.

He said he had no plans on returning to the fold until at least October in a protest against the party leadership.

2 – Frustration over independence

As each year passed without any sign of an independence referendum, Mr MacNeil grew increasingly disillusioned with the SNP’s strategy.

In July, he claimed his former party had “become a brand name missing the key ingredient”.

Mr MacNeil said the SNP had lost its way on independence. Image: Shutterstock.

He added that “the urgency for independence is absent” and claimed the SNP was “utterly clueless” on how to progress its central cause.

Mr MacNeil was also heavily critical of Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to take her case for a referendum to the UK’s Supreme Court.

Last November, Britain’s most senior judges ruled the Scottish Government could not hold a vote on independence without Westminster approval.

3 – Anger over deal with Greens

Mr MacNeil has been among a growing number of nationalists who have spoken out against the SNP’s Holyrood deal with the Greens.

Following his expulsion, the Western Isles MP described the party’s power-sharing arrangement with them as “daft and dangerous”.

Mr MacNeil has slated his former party’s deal with the Greens. Image: PA

In June, he compared the Bute House Agreement – which saw the Greens gave two ministerial posts – to a packet of cigarettes.

4 – Opposition to gender reforms

Last December, Ms Sturgeon faced a mini-rebellion in Holyrood over her government’s proposals to make it easier for transgender people to self-identify.

Mr MacNeil has long been a strong opponent of the SNP’s controversial gender reforms which have divided the party.

In March, the Western Isles MP claimed the government had expended “so much political capital” for “zero effect”.

He insisted plans to challenge Westminster’s decision to block the reforms in court would have no chance of succeeding.

5 – Snubbing disciplinary hearing

Mr MacNeil’s fate within the SNP was eventually decided at a disciplinary hearing held by the party’s conduct committee.

But the SNP say the Western Isles had broken party rules by deciding not to rejoin the Westminster group as he declined to even attend the hearing.

Mr MacNeil will now continue to sit as an independent in the House of Commons, and it’s understood he will fight to keep his seat at the next election.

Alba Party MP Neale Hanvey slated the decision to expel Mr MacNeil. Image: PA.

Alba Party MP Neale Hanvey, who previously left the SNP, slated the decision to banish his former colleague from the party.

He said: “If Angus MacNeil’s is no longer welcome in the SNP, that’s as big an indicator as you can possibly look for that they’ve lost their way on independence.”

Mr MacNeil previously said he had no intentions of joining the Alba Party.

