Anger as Cove and Newtonhill train station plans left off government investment priorities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Anger as Cove and Newtonhill train station plans left off government investment priorities

Train stations at Cove and Newtonhill were closed in 1956 but there has been a campaign in recent years to see them reopened. 

By Adele Merson
There have been calls for Cove and Newtonhill to get stations for years. Image: DC Thomson.
There have been calls for Cove and Newtonhill to get stations for years. Image: DC Thomson.

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

More from Scottish politics

There have been calls for Cove and Newtonhill to get stations for years. Image: DC Thomson.
Bays of Harris community buyout moves a step closer as new company formed
There have been calls for Cove and Newtonhill to get stations for years. Image: DC Thomson.
North-east MSP's bid for crackdown on land owners - here’s how it could work
There have been calls for Cove and Newtonhill to get stations for years. Image: DC Thomson.
Ian Blackford 'weighing up' quitting as Highland MP
Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly on the verge of announcing that no new licences for oil and gas exploration would be granted by a Labour government (PA)
Ban on new oil and gas projects would cost Scots £6bn by 2030, Tories…
Sister of murdered Aberdeen man Alan Geddes vows to hold SNP justice chief to…
There have been calls for Cove and Newtonhill to get stations for years. Image: DC Thomson.
Train drivers set for August 'boycott' over Stonehaven rail crash failures
SNP MSP Kevin Stewart is a patient at Carden Medical Centre.
Aberdeen MSP speaks out after receiving 'homophobic nonsense' on Twitter
There have been calls for Cove and Newtonhill to get stations for years. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire mum wants government action over 'devastating' Lyme disease
There have been calls for Cove and Newtonhill to get stations for years. Image: DC Thomson.
North-east Tory U-turns over glass recycling scheme and blames Scottish Government for failure
There have been calls for Cove and Newtonhill to get stations for years. Image: DC Thomson.
Labour 'to block new North Sea oil and gas'
3

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]