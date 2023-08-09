Acorn carbon capture project ‘boosts case’ for new Buchan rail links, say campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Acorn carbon capture project ‘boosts case’ for new Buchan rail links, say campaigners

The Campaign for North East Rail want to bring back train links to long cut-off communities like Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

By Adele Merson
St Fergus Gas Terminal. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Rail campaigners say a major energy scheme getting the go ahead near Peterhead boosts the case for new north-east rail links.

Rishi Sunak gave his formal backing for a carbon capture and storage project in Aberdeenshire last week.

The Acorn project at the St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead is estimated to create more than 20,000 jobs.

Jordan Jack, general secretary of the Campaign for North East Rail, says the annoucement is a “significant boost” to their plans.

The campaign group’s ambition is to bring back train links to long cut-off communities like Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

In October, the Scottish Government awarded the group up to £250,000 for a feasibility study into reopening links.

Benefits of rail

Mr Jack, who is a train driver, said the Acorn project will bring new jobs to the area, increasing the volume of people commuting to and from St Fergus.

He told the Press and Journal: “These people will need access to reliable, low carbon public transport, which is sorely lacking in the area.

“It’s not just commuters though, once Acorn is up and running, hundreds of tonnes of carbon dioxide will transport to St Fergus from all over the UK.

Jordan Jack, general secretary of the Campaign for North East Rail. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Some of this will come via pipeline, but much of it won’t. Rail is by far the most efficient and eco friendly way to ship goods.”

The rail campaigner says a rail freight terminal at St Fergus will enable the transportation of carbon dioxide from all across the UK rail network to St Fergus, without adding more carbon to the atmosphere.

He said: “Further, if hydrogen, or sustainable aviation fuel is produced at St Fergus as a result of the Acorn project, as has been suggested, then we could see a future where trains haul CO2 north, and these new greener fuels south.

The Campaign For North East Rail’s proposals for north-east rail links. Image: DC Thomson.

“CNER’s rail plans supercharge the carbon savings of the Acorn project, and both schemes complement each other in helping us reach net zero faster.”

The infamous Beeching cuts put an end to passenger transport in Peterhead and Fraserburgh during the 1960s.

Freight was controversially withdrawn as late as 1979 in Fraserburgh despite the increase in heavy industry and the beginning of the oil boom.

Mr Sunak revealed last week that up to £20 billion will be poured into four separate carbon capture schemes across the UK, including in the north-east. 

The plan is to use carbon capture and storage technology to trap harmful emissions and transport them, either by pipeline or shipping, for permanent storage underground.

Transport study

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Campaign for North East Rail has been awarded £250,000 from the Scottish Government Just Transition Fund to conduct a multimodal study into transport options in the North East of Scotland.

“They will conduct an appraisal in line with Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance (STAG), which will examine all transport modes to determine whether there is a case for investment in the most appropriate transport interventions in the region, including consideration of a rail based solution.

“We expect that the appraisal will take due consideration of any future development in the corridor, including potentially at St Fergus and we look forward to receiving the output of this work in due course.”

