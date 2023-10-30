Alex Salmond tells Humza Yousaf to use new ‘Scottish bonds’ power to fund A9 dualling pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Salmond tells Humza Yousaf to use new ‘Scottish bonds’ power to fund A9 dualling pledge

EXCLUSIVE: The former first minister accused his predecessors of having a 'strange lack of commitment' to finishing the project.

Derek Healey By Derek Healey
Alex Salmond. Image: PA
Alex Salmond. Image: PA

Alex Salmond says Humza Yousaf must use new borrowing powers to honour the SNP’s pledge to dual the A9 and A96.

The former first minister accused his successors of having a “strange lack of commitment” to finishing the projects.

The SNP were elected to Holyrood in 2007 – when Mr Salmond was leading the party – off the back of a promise to dual the A9, with a further commitment in 2011.

Speaking exclusively to us as the Alba Party conference continues in Glasgow, he said Mr Yousaf should follow up his announcement of new Scottish Government bonds with a pledge to use extra funds to finish dualling the routes.

The move will see the government enter the international bonds market for the first time to finance infrastructure and help build credibility with investors.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA

Mr Salmond also revealed he has been snubbed by Humza Yousaf after the former first minister suggested holding talks when they met at Winnie Ewing’s memorial service.

And revealed he is backing a new proposal from Alba members that would see a guaranteed universal income for mothers to cover the early years of a child’s life.

‘Get on with the job’

Mr Salmond said: “What I’m trying to do is explain is how you can link the idea of a Scottish bond to a very specific infrastructure project like the A9 or A96, and deliver these vital roads in a defined timescale.

“The bond possibility is something I negotiated 10 years ago with George Osborne when he was chancellor. For some reason or another, through the years of very low interest rates, it wasn’t used.

“So I’m pleased that Humza has rediscovered it but let’s not just talk about bonds in abstract, but what they could do.

“And one of the things they could do is accelerate the commitment to the dualling of these vital infrastructure roads and get on with the job as opposed to pushing them back into the never never, which is sadly what has happened in the past few years.”

Mr Salmond says his government were on track to complete the A9 project by 2025 when he left office.

He also expressed disappointment over progress to dual the A96 by 2030.

What does the government say?

The Scottish Government said earlier this year that a 2025 completion date is “simply unachievable”.

Jenny Gilruth, who was transport secretary at the time, said that target was always reliant on a range of factors such as completing consultations, approval processes, market capacity and the availability of funding.

But Alex Neil, the former SNP minister responsible for committing to 2025, told a Holyrood inquiry that excuses on timescales are “utter nonsense”.

Mr Neil said “realistic” and fully-costed plans were set out by government agency Transport Scotland officials in May 2012 on his instruction.

SNP veteran Fergus Ewing, who has been suspended from the party, has repeatedly rebelled against his own government over delays to the plan.

Fergus Ewing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Salmond backed the action taken by Mr Ewing and criticised those who he believes have failed to stand up for their communities.

He said: “It’s time that these commitments were honoured.

“The one member of the Scottish Parliament I would absolve from any criticism on this is Fergus Ewing, who has determinedly attempted to force the pace on these roads and was prepared to rebel against his own government to make the point.

“I have to say I don’t think there are any other people who can regard their contribution with much pride in the last few years.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The first minister is committed to delivering on priorities as set out in his Programme for Government and the three missions centred on the themes of equality, opportunity and community, as detailed in his policy prospectus.”

