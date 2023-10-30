Rugby: Gordonians claim Granite City derby bragging rights with 17-5 win over Aberdeen Grammar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Gordonians claim Granite City derby bragging rights with 17-5 win over Aberdeen Grammar

The two sides last met in a competitive fixture in 1998 - with some players from that match watching on from the large crowd.

By Gary Heatly
A bumper crowd watches on as Gordonians beat Aberdeen Grammar.
A bumper crowd watched on as Gordonians beat Aberdeen Grammar in National League Two. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The first competitive fixture between Aberdeen Grammar and Gordonians in 25-and-a-half years did not disappoint on Saturday, as the visitors to Rubislaw eventually came out on top 17-5 in front of a large crowd.

There was great excitement in local rugby circles the match was back, and a number of the men who played the last time back in 1998 for both sides were there to reminisce and watch what was a National Two clash this time around.

In a first half where defences were on top, only a Sean Mills’ unconverted try after six minutes separated the teams and, after 40 minutes, it was 5-0 to Gordonians and all to play for.

It took until the 65th minute for the next points to be scored, Daniel Brown scoring a second try for Gordonians with Josh Andrew converting.

With five minutes to go, Gordonians made sure of the win with a third try – Harris Mitchell with an unconverted effort.

Visiting player Rollo Press was then yellow carded and Grammar bagged a late unconverted try via captain Jonny Spence.

The result sees Gordonians sitting fourth in the league, while Grammar are ninth, Lasswade leading the way.

“The conditions meant it was always going to be an arm wrestle and we had to grind out the win against a very physical Grammar team,” Gordonians’ head coach Ryan Morrice said.

Gordonians’ Jacob De Jager and Daniel Eakin tackle Grammar’s Joshua Ferguson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“We scored an interception early and it seem to rattle them, but we were guilty of overplaying and let them get a foothold in the game.

“However, they never used the conditions to their advantage.

“Having played the first half into a strong wind, the boys knew we had the opportunity to push on, but our discipline was very poor.

“We kept pegging them back in their ‘22’, though, so we knew we would get an opportunity.

“The players stuck to the game-plan and we eventually got there, but we need to be better – in attack and discipline-wise – if we want to beat Berwick next time out.

“We were disappointed not to get a bonus point, but it was all about getting the win and bragging rights.

“There was a big a crowd and that made for a great atmosphere in terrible weather.

“It was fantastic to see so many ex-Gordonians players there from the last game 25 years ago and hear what this result meant to them.”

Gordonians prevailed with bragging rights with the win at Rubislaw. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Eric Strahan, the Grammar head coach, said:  “It was great to see a bumper crowd at Rubislaw for the big derby.

“Give Gordonians credit, they took their chances when they presented themselves.

“We scrapped away, but couldn’t convert pressure into points at vital times.

“There wasn’t much between the sides.

“We look forward to meeting Gordonians again later in the season.”

Highland beat Glasgow Accies as Orkney go seven wins from seven

Highland lost a try after 42 seconds but battled back to defeat Glasgow Accies 29-14 with a bonus point in National One.

At Canal Park, the try scorers for Highland were Hugo Crush (two), Magnus Henry and co-captain Scott Fraser, with the latter also kicking nine points.

“I was really pleased with the way the boys nullified the Accies’ threats and stuck to their task,” Highland head coach Dave Carson said.

Highland are second in the table, six points behind unbeaten leaders Ayr.

Meanwhile, Orkney are second in National Three and have won seven from seven after a bonus point triumph on the road at Dumfries Saints.

The visitors had not played since October 7, but showed no rustiness to come out on top 33-17.

Niall Campbell, Darren McLean, Marcus Guthrie, Chris Guthrie and Connor Hancock scored tries, with the latter converting four of them.

Ellon are now fourth in Caledonia One’s North Conference after a 90-0 win over Aberdeen Wanderers.

Garioch lost 66-5 at Heriot’s Blues and had to deal with a broken-down bus on the way to Edinburgh, but they “played the best they have all season” in the women’s Premiership.

That is according to head coach Dave Duguid, who saw his side keep things 0-0 for 30 minutes, while Nikki Simpson scored their try.

Conversation