A9 dualling timetable now expected before Christmas

The SNP government has been under pressure to reveal timescales for dualling each of the remaining nine sections of A9 between Perth and Inverness.

Heavy traffic on the A9 between Tomatin to Moy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Long-awaited timescales for dualling the remaining nine sections of the A9 between Perth and Inverness will be revealed before Christmas.

The SNP government had promised to deliver an “autumn update” on the delayed infrastructure project, which will no longer be completed by 2025.

Campaigners have raised concerns over the looming deadline but we can reveal the timetable is now expected before parliament breaks for Christmas.

The procurement for the dualling of the A9 between Tomatin to Moy in the Highlands is under way. Earlier this year a bid to upgrade the section was rejected over high costs. 

‘Believe it when I see it’

The contract is expected to be awarded in early summer 2024 and the project is expected to take until 2027 to build.

A9 campaigner Laura Hansler. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Reacting to news of an imminent announcement, Laura Hansler, from the A9 Dual Action Group, who want to see the route dualled, said she will “believe it when I see it”.

She added: “It will be a relief if it does happen. I don’t trust there will be an announcement to the degree that we need. The trust has been completely eroded.”

‘It’s now the Highlands turn’

Inverness and Nairn SNP MSP Fergus Ewing wants the government to set up an A9 Dualling Programme Board, made up of ministers, MSPs and senior councillors from Highland and Perth and Kinross to meet twice a year to “bring accountability” to the project.

Mr Ewing told the P&J the “broken promises on the A9 and the A96 have eroded the trust and confidence of the Highland people”.

He added: “The rest of Scotland have done well – with Aberdeen getting its peripheral road, the Borders their railway, Fife the New Forth Crossing, Glasgow an excellent motorway system, and Edinburgh in its wisdom chose the trams. It’s now the Highlands turn.”

A9 dualling commitment

Former transport minister Jenny Gilruth revealed last year that the 2025 target to complete the project was “simply no longer achievable” because of economic pressures.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We are committed to dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness and work is continuing across the route.

“Parliament will be updated on the programme for completing the remaining sections in the coming weeks.

“Over £450m has been spent to date on the dualling of the A9. This includes spend on preparatory work for all of the individual projects, as well as spend on land acquisition, construction of the two projects that have been completed to date, Kincraig to Dalraddy and Luncarty to Pass of Birnam, and advance works for future projects.

The A9 dualling is delayed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“The procurement for the dualling of the A9 between Tomatin to Moy is also underway. Following an extensive market consultation exercise, the new contract uses a different contract form – one that is preferred by contractors and used widely across the UK.

“It is anticipated that this contract will be awarded in early summer 2024 and the project is expected to take around three years to build.”