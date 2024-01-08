Humza Yousaf says Scotland must not be ‘safe haven’ for XL Bully dogs

Humza Yousaf claimed Scotland must not be seen as a “safe haven” for XL Bully dogs as he admitted current policies may come under review.

The first minister claimed last week a controversial ban on the breed was not required since the Scottish Government already has strict controls in place.

But concerns are growing over XL Bullies being brought north of the border from England where a blanket ban on the breed has been introduced.

From February, it will be a criminal offence to own an XL Bully without a specific exemption and dogs will have to be neutered.

We revealed a Moray mum has been shuttling dogs from England to Aberdeen after making it her personal mission to save them from being destroyed.

Protesters opposed to the ban plan to gather at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park on Saturday to show how “how loving, kind and caring” their dogs are.

And an Ellon woman revealed that she’d taken in an emaciated XL Bully who was dumped in Surrey days before the dog breed was banned in England.

Mr Yousaf’s government has powers over the list of banned breeds in Scotland, but has so far failed to replicate Westminster’s approach.

The SNP leader previously insisted Scotland had a “controlled regime” which was “unique” from other parts of the UK.

But on Monday the first minister revealed he has been taking advice on the current policy to ensure Scots are kept safe.

‘Scotland is not a safe haven’

He said: “Given some of what we’ve seen over the festive period, we are keeping the policy under review.

“I think it is important for us to make sure the message is very clear that Scotland is not a safe haven for XL Bully dogs.

He added: “We do have a tight regime in relation to control of dogs.

“But given what we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, we’ll continue to keep that under review.

“I’ve asked for some advice myself as first minister on not just the current regime but what we need to do in order to make sure people are kept safe, because that is our paramount priority.”

Demands for a ban on XL Bullies grew last year as the breed was linked to an increasing number of fatal and dangerous attacks.

But owners who defend the breed claim it is unfair to tarnish all of them with the same brush.

Mr Yousaf was speaking to journalists at a Q&A in Glasgow following a keynote speech on his plans for Scotland’s economy.