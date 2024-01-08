Humza Yousaf says Scotland must not be ‘safe haven’ for XL Bully dogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf says Scotland must not be ‘safe haven’ for XL Bully dogs

The first minister addressed growing concerns over dogs being shuttled from England to the north-east.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf XL bully ban Scotland
Humza Yousaf addressed concerns over XL Bully dogs. Image: DC Thomson.

Humza Yousaf claimed Scotland must not be seen as a “safe haven” for XL Bully dogs as he admitted current policies may come under review.

The first minister claimed last week a controversial ban on the breed was not required since the Scottish Government already has strict controls in place.

But concerns are growing over XL Bullies being brought north of the border from England where a blanket ban on the breed has been introduced.

From February, it will be a criminal offence to own an XL Bully without a specific exemption and dogs will have to be neutered.

XL Bullies have been banned in England. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Yousaf’s government has powers over the list of banned breeds in Scotland, but has so far failed to replicate Westminster’s approach.

The SNP leader previously insisted Scotland had a “controlled regime” which was “unique” from other parts of the UK.

But on Monday the first minister revealed he has been taking advice on the current policy to ensure Scots are kept safe.

‘Scotland is not a safe haven’

He said: “Given some of what we’ve seen over the festive period, we are keeping the policy under review.

“I think it is important for us to make sure the message is very clear that Scotland is not a safe haven for XL Bully dogs.

He added: “We do have a tight regime in relation to control of dogs.

“But given what we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, we’ll continue to keep that under review.

“I’ve asked for some advice myself as first minister on not just the current regime but what we need to do in order to make sure people are kept safe, because that is our paramount priority.”

Demands for a ban on XL Bullies grew last year as the breed was linked to an increasing number of fatal and dangerous attacks.

But owners who defend the breed claim it is unfair to tarnish all of them with the same brush.

Mr Yousaf was speaking to journalists at a Q&A in Glasgow following a keynote speech on his plans for Scotland’s economy.

Conversation