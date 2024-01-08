‘At least 20’ XL bully dogs to meet in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘At least 20’ XL bully dogs to meet in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park

Organiser Taylor Stirling said the event was a chance to show how "loving, kind and friendly" the dogs are.

By Graham Fleming
XL Bully Duthie Park
Aberdeen's Duthie Park is set to host the first XL Bully meet in the city since England's ban. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s Duthie Park is set to host the city’s first XL bully dog meet since the breed was banned in England.

The event will kick off at the park’s band stand on Saturday at 1pm, bringing together bully owners from across the north-east.

The group is encouraging supporters to bring ‘banners, signs and cameras’ to the park.

Organiser Taylor Stirling said there would be a minimum of 20 dogs at the meeting

With owners given a chance to show “how loving, kind and caring” the breed is.

Duthie Park band stand
Duthie Park is set to host the city’s first XL Bully meet since England’s ban. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

The XL bully dog breed will be classified under the Dangerous Dog Act as of February 1 in England.

That means that it will be a criminal offence for anyone to keep the breed from that date forward, unless they have an exemption.

Owners were also given a deadline of December 31 2023 to rehome them before it was ruled to be against the law to sell, abandon or let stray, give away and breed the dogs.

XL bullies kept in shelters after that date are to be destroyed which caused a rush to find them new homes here in Scotland.

Dogs rehomed in Scotland

And people like Taylor have been shuttling the “death row dogs” across the border to save them from destruction.

Now, the dogs have now been given new homes all across Scotland’s north-east including Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, and the Highlands.

XL Bully at Kingsgate
Will you be bringing your dog to Duthie Park this weekend? Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

It sets the stage for the Granite City’s first XL bully meet on Saturday since the Westminster legislation.

Taking place at Duthie Park at 1pm, all owners are encouraged to go show their support.

‘You don’t need to own an XL bully to come’

Ms Stirling, who organised the event, announced the meet via social media.

She said: “We are planning a meet for the XL bully breed.

“This event is for anyone who has owned the breed may that be you have rescued or owned for a while.

“You are also welcome to pop along just to support.

“This gives us all the chance to show how loving, kind and friendly this breed is and actually show people first hand!

“You don’t need to own an XL as anyone willing to come and support and stand up for this breed would be greatly appreciated.”

Emaciated XL Bully finds forever home in Ellon after being abandoned in Surrey days before breed ban

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rhyan Kelly admitted assaulting and failing to stay away from his former partner. Image: Merseyside Police/DC Thomson.
Man jailed over 'out of the blue' attack on ex-girlfriend
Lennox Price
Police appeal to trace missing Peterhead teenager Lennox Price
Stewart Milne Group builds homes across north-east Scotland as well as in the north-west of England.
North-east housebuilder Stewart Milne Group files administration notice in England
A fault between Montrose and Arbroath is causing delays to Train services
Delays to trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to signalling fault
Car on its roof.
Diversion in place as three injured in crash between car and HGV on A947…
The Three Lums on Lewis Road.
Man in court after threatening to shoot Aberdeen bar worker
The huge Shenval house near Ballater would be made to very modern requirements.
Huge house planned for Shenval spot outside Ballater 'where Scotland's last wolf was killed'
Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott did not attend Marischal College for 16 months during the Covid pandemic. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Warning stay-at-home council chiefs need to be 'visible, active and present' if we want…
Chief executive Angela Scott went nearly 500 days without attending Aberdeen City Council HQ. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Revealed: How often are the top-paid brains running Aberdeen working from the city centre?
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – top lawyer and kitten con artist appear in dock