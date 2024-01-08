‘At least 20’ XL bully dogs to meet in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park

Aberdeen’s Duthie Park is set to host the city’s first XL bully dog meet since the breed was banned in England.

The event will kick off at the park’s band stand on Saturday at 1pm, bringing together bully owners from across the north-east.

The group is encouraging supporters to bring ‘banners, signs and cameras’ to the park.

Organiser Taylor Stirling said there would be a minimum of 20 dogs at the meeting

With owners given a chance to show “how loving, kind and caring” the breed is.

The XL bully dog breed will be classified under the Dangerous Dog Act as of February 1 in England.

That means that it will be a criminal offence for anyone to keep the breed from that date forward, unless they have an exemption.

Owners were also given a deadline of December 31 2023 to rehome them before it was ruled to be against the law to sell, abandon or let stray, give away and breed the dogs.

XL bullies kept in shelters after that date are to be destroyed which caused a rush to find them new homes here in Scotland.

Dogs rehomed in Scotland

And people like Taylor have been shuttling the “death row dogs” across the border to save them from destruction.

Now, the dogs have now been given new homes all across Scotland’s north-east including Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, and the Highlands.

It sets the stage for the Granite City’s first XL bully meet on Saturday since the Westminster legislation.

Taking place at Duthie Park at 1pm, all owners are encouraged to go show their support.

‘You don’t need to own an XL bully to come’

Ms Stirling, who organised the event, announced the meet via social media.

She said: “We are planning a meet for the XL bully breed.

“This event is for anyone who has owned the breed may that be you have rescued or owned for a while.

“You are also welcome to pop along just to support.

“This gives us all the chance to show how loving, kind and friendly this breed is and actually show people first hand!

“You don’t need to own an XL as anyone willing to come and support and stand up for this breed would be greatly appreciated.”