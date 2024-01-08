Winning without David Wotherspoon was vital for Caley Thistle, says Duncan Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winning without David Wotherspoon was vital for Caley Thistle, says Duncan Ferguson

Inverness remain hopeful their Canadian attacker will sign a fresh deal - but boss Ferguson was equally pleased his side scored three at Ayr without the wanted star.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson watched Saturday's 3-1 win at Ayr from the stand at Somerset Park as he served a one-game touchline ban. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson reckons it was important for Caley Thistle to show they can be winners without sidelined attacker David Wotherspoon.

The 33-year-old, whose short-term ICT deal expires on January 14, is out with a hamstring injury.

The Canadian international has netted four goals in 11 appearances, prompting interest from elsewhere – including links to this Friday’s Championship opponents Dundee United.

Boss Ferguson remains hopeful the ex-St Johnstone star will sign a new deal at Inverness.

Players ‘stepped up’ to fire ICT to much-needed win without Wotherspoon

Wotherspoon is in the frame for a return to the Caley Thistle side to face Jim Goodwin’s Tangerines, who lost 3-2 at home to Morton at the weekend, while the Caley Jags were 3-1 winners at Ayr United.

A Billy Mckay opener, stemming from an Ayr mistake, then two headed goals from defender Morgan Boyes lifted Inverness into seventh place, earning them their first league win since winning 4-1 at Queen’s Park on December 9.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle attacker David Wotherspoon.
David Wotherspoon is expected to be fit and ready to face Dundee United on Friday. Image: SNS

Ferguson was thrilled that, after a 0-0 draw with Morton and a 2-0 loss at Airdrie, his players showed their killer touch without the need for Wotherspoon.

He said: “It was good for the players (to beat Ayr) because it was a wee while since we’d won a game.

“Confidence can drain a little, but I’ve always felt on the training ground the boys have been upbeat and working extremely hard.

“On Saturday, we created chances and took our chances. We’ve now only lost one of our last four games, so Friday is a big one.

“We had struggled finding the net in the past couple of games, so it was really good to score three away from home.

“David Wotherspoon wasn’t playing and he’s a big part of how we play, but the other players stepped up and and showed they can do it as well.”

‘No more red cards’ – Ferguson

Ferguson watched the weekend’s fine display at Ayr from the stands after being red-carded at the end of last Tuesday’s match at Airdrie for challenging the referee about a decision.

The manager is looking forward to being in his usual position for the United match.

He said: “It’s different up there (in the stand). I remember back in the day a lot of managers used to go up  in the stand, including the great man Walter Smith, god bless him.

“It’s a good view up there, but it is nerve-wracking. It is difficult to get any information on.

“I will be in the dugout on Friday and make sure I get no more red cards.

“I’m convincing myself I will not get another red card – I used to say that when I played.

“It is frustrating when you’re not in the dugout. We did all the coaching and training and got all the information I needed to at Ayr. We had our tactical game-plan set up.

“The boys went out and delivered it.

“To score three goals away from home in a six-pointer is pleasing.”

United ‘came unstuck’ against Ton

Former Inverness forward George Oakley’s perfect hat-trick earned Morton their impressive victory at Dundee United on Saturday.

Ferguson believes it puts Caley Thistle’s own point the previous week against Ton into context.

He added: “Dundee United are a top team. They came unstuck at home against Morton, which I don’t think anyone expected – even though Morton have been doing well of late.

“We drew 0-0 with Morton last week. Morton beat Ayr 3-0 on Tuesday and have now gone to Tannadice and won, so our point against Morton doesn’t look bad.”

After taking on United, ICT will turn their attention to hosting Lowland League side Broomhill in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on January 20.

Conversation