Winning without David Wotherspoon was vital for Caley Thistle, says Duncan Ferguson

Duncan Ferguson reckons it was important for Caley Thistle to show they can be winners without sidelined attacker David Wotherspoon.

The 33-year-old, whose short-term ICT deal expires on January 14, is out with a hamstring injury.

The Canadian international has netted four goals in 11 appearances, prompting interest from elsewhere – including links to this Friday’s Championship opponents Dundee United.

Boss Ferguson remains hopeful the ex-St Johnstone star will sign a new deal at Inverness.

Players ‘stepped up’ to fire ICT to much-needed win without Wotherspoon

Wotherspoon is in the frame for a return to the Caley Thistle side to face Jim Goodwin’s Tangerines, who lost 3-2 at home to Morton at the weekend, while the Caley Jags were 3-1 winners at Ayr United.

A Billy Mckay opener, stemming from an Ayr mistake, then two headed goals from defender Morgan Boyes lifted Inverness into seventh place, earning them their first league win since winning 4-1 at Queen’s Park on December 9.

Ferguson was thrilled that, after a 0-0 draw with Morton and a 2-0 loss at Airdrie, his players showed their killer touch without the need for Wotherspoon.

He said: “It was good for the players (to beat Ayr) because it was a wee while since we’d won a game.

“Confidence can drain a little, but I’ve always felt on the training ground the boys have been upbeat and working extremely hard.

“On Saturday, we created chances and took our chances. We’ve now only lost one of our last four games, so Friday is a big one.

“We had struggled finding the net in the past couple of games, so it was really good to score three away from home.

“David Wotherspoon wasn’t playing and he’s a big part of how we play, but the other players stepped up and and showed they can do it as well.”

Our goals from yesterday's 3-1 win against Ayr United 🙌 Billy Mckay with the opener

💪 A double from Morgan Boyes Enjoy the rest of your weekend ICTFC fans! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/Ubw4HtyD9z — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 7, 2024

‘No more red cards’ – Ferguson

Ferguson watched the weekend’s fine display at Ayr from the stands after being red-carded at the end of last Tuesday’s match at Airdrie for challenging the referee about a decision.

The manager is looking forward to being in his usual position for the United match.

He said: “It’s different up there (in the stand). I remember back in the day a lot of managers used to go up in the stand, including the great man Walter Smith, god bless him.

“It’s a good view up there, but it is nerve-wracking. It is difficult to get any information on.

“I will be in the dugout on Friday and make sure I get no more red cards.

“I’m convincing myself I will not get another red card – I used to say that when I played.

“It is frustrating when you’re not in the dugout. We did all the coaching and training and got all the information I needed to at Ayr. We had our tactical game-plan set up.

“The boys went out and delivered it.

“To score three goals away from home in a six-pointer is pleasing.”

United ‘came unstuck’ against Ton

Former Inverness forward George Oakley’s perfect hat-trick earned Morton their impressive victory at Dundee United on Saturday.

Ferguson believes it puts Caley Thistle’s own point the previous week against Ton into context.

He added: “Dundee United are a top team. They came unstuck at home against Morton, which I don’t think anyone expected – even though Morton have been doing well of late.

“We drew 0-0 with Morton last week. Morton beat Ayr 3-0 on Tuesday and have now gone to Tannadice and won, so our point against Morton doesn’t look bad.”

After taking on United, ICT will turn their attention to hosting Lowland League side Broomhill in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on January 20.