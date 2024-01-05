Emaciated XL Bully finds forever home in Ellon after being abandoned in Surrey days before breed ban

An emaciated XL Bully who was dumped in Surrey days before the dog breed was banned in England has found her forever home in Ellon.

Starving Cookie was abandoned outside a veterinary practice in Cheam on Christmas Eve and was suffering from severe ear infections in both her cropped ears.

Thought to be between two and three years old and used for breeding, she was so ill that vets warned they would be forced to put Cookie down unless they could find her a new home.

Luckily for Cookie, charity Pawprints to Freedom stepped in and found her a new home via social media – just hours before she was set to be euthanised.

The charity has helped six XL Bullies in the past but workers were shocked by how ill Cookie was.

Director Rebecca Smyth said: “My heart just broke when I saw her. I’ve never seen a dog in the UK in such a horrendous condition.”

Happy ending for XL Bully Cookie

The charity’s social media manager Victoria Pombeiro told The P&J: “We just had to get her out before she was put to sleep.

“The level of support we got was incredible, people offering her a home or transportation up to Scotland.

“We chose an adopter who had previously adopted through so we knew she would be going to a good home.

“Then we managed to string together a chain of transporters between Surrey and Scotland.”

Cookie’s plight was shared by thousands of people on Facebook, and she was soon matched with an adopter in Ellon, who had previously adopted from Pawprints to Freedom.

The journey from Cheam to Ellon took six separate legs, spanning a distance of around 570 miles.

Cookie is thriving in her new home, despite still suffering from stomach issues due to being malnourished for so long.

She is having several small meals a day to build her appetite and enjoying short walks in the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Ms Pombeiro added: “It’s an amazing happy ending for Cookie.”

XL Bully ban now being enforced in England and Wales

It’s thought Cookie was abandoned due to the XL Bully ban, which came into England and Wales on Monday, January 1.

Prompted by recent deaths and attacks, it’s now against the law to sell, give away, abandon or breed the dogs.

Under the Dangerous Dogs Act will be a criminal offence to own one from February 1, unless owners have an exemption certificate.

The cost of applying for the certificate is £92.40, and the dog must be microchipped, insured and neutered by June 30.

While out in public, XL Bullies will also need to be muzzled and kept on a lead.

Owners can also opt to put their dog down and claim £200 compensation from the government.

XL Bullies being moved across border as breed not banned in Scotland

The strict new rules are not being implemented in Scotland, with several XL Bullies being rehomed north of the border as a result.

The controversial move has sparked backlash from several charities, who fear it will lead to dogs being abandoned and say it won’t reduce the number of attacks.

Ms Pombiero said: “We believe it’s the bad owners and backyard breeders who should be targeted, not a blanket ban.

“All of the resources should be put into targeting these awful owners who are now abandoning dogs everywhere.

“Charities should have been given more time to deal with the fallout from the ban because we now have this awful situation where dogs like Cookie, who are incredibly sweet, are being abandoned and put to sleep.”