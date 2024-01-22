Raigmore maternity plans put on hold in budget squeeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raigmore maternity plans put on hold in budget squeeze

Health boards across Scotland have been told no money is available for new construction projects due to budget pressures. 

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
The maternity unit at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness is due an upgrade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A major revamp of the maternity unit at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness is being paused – just days after it was approved for development, the P&J can reveal.

The £9 million improvement plan has been put on hold as part of a review of new capital projects brought on by a nationwide budget squeeze.

Earlier this month, planning permission was secured for the improvements which involve an extension at the hospital for larger birthing rooms. 

Health boards across Scotland were told to halt new construction projects due to budget pressures.

The setback follows concerns elsewhere including Fort William where multimillion-pound plans for a replacement to Belford Hospital are also on hold.

Other main projects being assessed across the region include plans to refurbish and reconfigure Caithness General Hospital in Wick.

Groundworks had already taken place for the new Belford, with construction work due to get underway next year and a completion date set for 2028.

Built in 1965, it is one of Scotland’s busiest rural hospitals and has earned a reputation for trauma expertise, due to Fort William’s position as an outdoor capital.

‘Complete opposition’

SNP MSP Kate Forbes, who represents Lochaber, said NHS Highland bosses must “not allow any capital review to derail the project”.

The former finance secretary added: “Community campaigners have fought tooth and nail to ensure that plans for a new hospital progressed, with widespread agreement, and it is now shovel-ready.

“I recognise constraints over public finances just now – but the moral of the story is that if NHS Highland hadn’t dithered over progressing plans between 2015 and 2020, the New Belford might have even been built right now.

“I have written to NHS Highland and to the Scottish Government to ask for a meeting and to unequivocally express my complete opposition to anything which jeopardises the build of a New Belford.”

SNP MSP Kate Forbes has voiced her “complete opposition” to the plans to pause building the new Belford Hospital in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said they have been “advised to stop any project development spend” with funding instead focused on “maintenance of the estate and essential equipment and digital replacement”.

She added: “Our staff and communities have invested time and effort into these projects and we know this news will be difficult to hear.

“We are contacting key stakeholders as a priority so that we can work through the implications with them.”

Budget cuts blamed

The government blamed the freeze on the UK Treasury’s decisions to cut the Scottish Government’s capital budget for the next five years by 10% in real terms.

There are concerns the decision places projects like six out of the 11 national treatment centres – including at NHS Grampian – in jeopardy.

It comes after Health Secretary Michael Matheson admitted there was no extra funding to finish two overbudget and delayed Aberdeen hospitals. 

The Anchor Centre aims to offer treatment for cancer and blood disorders, while the Baird Family Hospital will provide maternity services, breast screening and gynaecology.

NHS Grampian said it has paused new capital projects in line with the advice issued by Scottish ministers but could not comment on individual projects at this stage.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson last week said no funding was available for two overbudget and delayed Aberdeen hospitals. Image: PA.

A spokeswoman said: “The capital funding position for the new financial year, as outlined by the Scottish Government last month, is extremely challenging.

“In line with their advice, we have paused new capital projects while the national Infrastructure Investment Plan is revised.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Our Infrastructure Investment Plan (2021-22 to 2025-26) identified the priority health capital projects for funding within that period.

“As a result of the cut in our capital budget, a revised pipeline of infrastructure investment will be published in spring 2024.

“All due consideration will be given to what projects can be included within that revised plan to ensure it is affordable and deliverable. In the interim, boards have also been advised to pause any new capital projects.”

Here’s how doctors and nurses are helping to design an ‘amazing’ new hospital fit for the future in Fort William

Conversation