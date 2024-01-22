Raigmore maternity plans put on hold in budget squeeze

A major revamp of the maternity unit at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness is being paused – just days after it was approved for development, the P&J can reveal.

The £9 million improvement plan has been put on hold as part of a review of new capital projects brought on by a nationwide budget squeeze.

Earlier this month, planning permission was secured for the improvements which involve an extension at the hospital for larger birthing rooms.

Health boards across Scotland were told to halt new construction projects due to budget pressures.

The setback follows concerns elsewhere including Fort William where multimillion-pound plans for a replacement to Belford Hospital are also on hold.

Other main projects being assessed across the region include plans to refurbish and reconfigure Caithness General Hospital in Wick.

Groundworks had already taken place for the new Belford, with construction work due to get underway next year and a completion date set for 2028.

Built in 1965, it is one of Scotland’s busiest rural hospitals and has earned a reputation for trauma expertise, due to Fort William’s position as an outdoor capital.

‘Complete opposition’

SNP MSP Kate Forbes, who represents Lochaber, said NHS Highland bosses must “not allow any capital review to derail the project”.

The former finance secretary added: “Community campaigners have fought tooth and nail to ensure that plans for a new hospital progressed, with widespread agreement, and it is now shovel-ready.

“I recognise constraints over public finances just now – but the moral of the story is that if NHS Highland hadn’t dithered over progressing plans between 2015 and 2020, the New Belford might have even been built right now.

“I have written to NHS Highland and to the Scottish Government to ask for a meeting and to unequivocally express my complete opposition to anything which jeopardises the build of a New Belford.”

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said they have been “advised to stop any project development spend” with funding instead focused on “maintenance of the estate and essential equipment and digital replacement”.

She added: “Our staff and communities have invested time and effort into these projects and we know this news will be difficult to hear.

“We are contacting key stakeholders as a priority so that we can work through the implications with them.”

Budget cuts blamed

The government blamed the freeze on the UK Treasury’s decisions to cut the Scottish Government’s capital budget for the next five years by 10% in real terms.

There are concerns the decision places projects like six out of the 11 national treatment centres – including at NHS Grampian – in jeopardy.

It comes after Health Secretary Michael Matheson admitted there was no extra funding to finish two overbudget and delayed Aberdeen hospitals.

The Anchor Centre aims to offer treatment for cancer and blood disorders, while the Baird Family Hospital will provide maternity services, breast screening and gynaecology.

NHS Grampian said it has paused new capital projects in line with the advice issued by Scottish ministers but could not comment on individual projects at this stage.

A spokeswoman said: “The capital funding position for the new financial year, as outlined by the Scottish Government last month, is extremely challenging.

“In line with their advice, we have paused new capital projects while the national Infrastructure Investment Plan is revised.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Our Infrastructure Investment Plan (2021-22 to 2025-26) identified the priority health capital projects for funding within that period.

“As a result of the cut in our capital budget, a revised pipeline of infrastructure investment will be published in spring 2024.

“All due consideration will be given to what projects can be included within that revised plan to ensure it is affordable and deliverable. In the interim, boards have also been advised to pause any new capital projects.”