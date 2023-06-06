NHS Highland to use £5m funding to improve maternity services at Raigmore

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Highland is asking for nearly £5m in funding to modernise maternity services at Raigmore Hospital.

The business case, submitted to the NHS Highland board for approval before going to the government, sets out key proposals for the future of maternity services in Inverness.

Three key areas must be addressed before NHS Highland can “meet the current and ongoing needs of the Highland population”.

These are sustainable maternity and neonatal services, facilities modernisation, and midwifery-led care.

Current facilities at Raigmore, where most Highland births occur, could be revamped if funding by the government is approved.

The project team provided a rundown of what to expect from Raigmore in the future, including an increase in capacity by 500 births per year.

Plans will also expand the size of the Raigmore facilities, with an extra 3,200 sqft of first-floor space, allowing for 15 cot spaces and seven birthing rooms.

In addition, the two maternity wards will be refurbished, a designated transitional care area will be created, as well as a self-contained examination/consulting clinic.

There will also be improved bereavement services and the creation of a Simba room in Ward 10.

The report clarifies the need for additional recruitment in the Highlands, and this funding would help towards hiring more staff.

‘Safe, sustainable, and resilient maternity and neonatal services’

NHS Highland will be working alongside NHS Grampian to establish a network of maternity and neonatal services and add capacity.

Midwifery-led care is being outlined based on feedback from patients, with this service currently lacking in the Highlands.

There are also plans to create an Alongside Midwife Unit (AMU) to relieve pressure on acute services and further increase capacity.

The AMU would include two additional areas for women to give birth, increase service provision, and give pregnant women more options.

The report also highlights the project’s cost, estimated to be £4.95m, and the risks like recruitment, retention, capacity and approval delays.

If the project is approved, the report proposes a start date of June this year, with the upgrades complete by June 2025.

The report concluded: “Establishing safe, sustainable, and resilient maternity and neonatal services for Highland women and their families and contributing to a networked model of care with NHS Grampian will require revenue and capital investment.”

“The proposed capital and revenue investments offer the potential for significant continuous quality improvement opportunities.

“This may lead to revenue and non-pay savings due to less reliance on supplementary staffing to cover gaps, taking a value-based approach in meeting the needs of the Highland population and contributing to a networked model of care with NHS Grampian, and maximising resources currently in place to deliver the best possible care to women and their families.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Safe maternity care as close to home as practicable is vital.

“We recognise the challenges facing remote and rural health boards, which is why the Scottish Government is providing £5 million of capital investment to upgrade maternity services in Raigmore.

“Work is ongoing to ensure services are developed in a flexible and sustainable way recognising local population needs and geographic challenges.”