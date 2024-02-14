New transport secretary claims she has ‘drive and determination’ to see A9 dualled 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New transport secretary claims she has ‘drive and determination’ to see A9 dualled 

Fiona Hyslop spoke to the P&J in Inverness on her first engagement as Scotland's new Transport Secretary.

By Adele Merson
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop speaking to the Press and Journal in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Scotland’s new Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop says she wants to give the dualling of the A9 the focus it deserves as she laid out detailed plans for the project in Inverness.

The SNP minister chose to visit the Highland capital on Wednesday in her first official engagement since being appointed to her new role last week.

She met with business leaders, road engineers and other interested parties at the city’s Kingsmills Hotel to give an update on the £3.7 billion project.

The SNP announced in December that Perth to Inverness will be dualled by 2035 – a decade later than it was promised back in 2011.

Laura Hansler, from the A9 Dual Action Group, said while there has been “major movement” on the upgrade, Highland communities remain “sceptical”.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop addresses the A9 dualling engagement event in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Speaking to the P&J after the event, Ms Hyslop claimed she has the “drive and determination” to deliver the delayed dualling of Perth to Inverness.

She hopes residents in the Highlands will be encouraged when they see physical construction work on the Tomatin to Moy stretch start later this year.

Contractors for this section will be selected in summer with work due to begin a “couple of months” after the contract is awarded.

The Scottish Government has changed the terms of the contract it uses to ensure financial risk is shared 50-50 between themselves and the chosen contractors.

‘More certainty’

Asked if the government recognises the trust it has to rebuild in the Highlands, Ms Hyslop said: “I think there’s more certainty than people may have had to date.

“And I hope my presence here, and with my colleagues, that we’ve given people a sense of confidence and insight in to how this will happen.

“This is the first event I’ve come to in my new role. I want to give this the focus it deserves.”

Transport bosses say half the route will be completed by 2030, 85% by 2033, and remaining works by 2035.

The Scottish Government first pledged to dual the long stretch of road shortly after taking power in 2007.

A9 campaigner Laura Hansler. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

In the meantime, lives have continued to be lost on dangerous stretches of the route.

Ms Hansler told the P&J: “A lot of it is reassuring but there is – and quite rightly so – people who are very sceptical now and they have a right to be sceptical.

“Because we have been here numerous times before. We’ve had the roadshows.”

Ms Hyslop was promoted from transport minister to transport secretary during a reshuffle last week, meaning the transport brief is now represented at cabinet.

Ms Hyslop said she is “confident” the 2035 timescale is “reasonable and deliverable” but admitted “events can happen”.

“It will be done in a staggered process but continuous progressive work on it which makes the dates for delivery far more achievable”, she added.

“The detailed plans we’ve set out are realisable and doable but I would have to be circumspect as everybody else in the world of construction.”