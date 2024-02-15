A96 dualling review expected ‘soon’ as SNP face pressure over ‘appalling’ delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A96 dualling review expected ‘soon’ as SNP face pressure over ‘appalling’ delays

A review into plans to fully dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness is more than a year late.

By Adele Merson
The SNP promised to dual the A96 by 2030 but the future of the programme is uncertain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The SNP promised to dual the A96 by 2030 but the future of the programme is uncertain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

SNP Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop is facing pressure to publish an overdue review of the A96 dualling scheme days into her new role.

The minister faced questions around the long-awaited upgrade between Aberdeen and Inverness during a visit to the Highland capital on Wednesday.

The SNP promised over a decade ago to fully dual the trunk road by 2030.

The programme is currently subject to a “climate review” which was ordered after the Greens joined the SNP in government in summer 2021.

But publication of the review’s findings have been delayed three times and is already more than a year later than first expected.

Ms Hyslop told the P&J she expects the full review with recommendations to report back to her “imminently” after which decisions will be taken.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

She said: “I’m expecting it soon but I can’t unfortunately give you a date today.”

She visited Inverness on Wednesday for her first official engagement where she gave an update on the A9 dualling project between Perth and Inverness.

Asked if budget pressures could hamper the project to dual the A96, the transport secretary said financing is “always going to be a challenge”.

“With the decisions, the UK Government has taken, there is going to be a 10% reduction in capital infrastructure”, she added.

“So I need to temper anything I say with transport, whether it’s to do with roads, rail or any other area. But the reality is we’ve got the most difficult capital infrastructure circumstances that I’ve ever seen in government.”

‘Appalling’

The P&J revealed in December that the review and public consultation has cost taxpayers almost £5 million so far. 

Government transport chiefs said the bill is “not unreasonable given the length and complexity of the corridor subject to the review and the extent of the work being carried out to complete it”.

The review was initially due to report by the end of 2022 but it has been delayed three times since.

Traffic travelling on the A96 Inverness and Aberdeen road. A96 crash Nairn
The A96 between Inverness and Nairn. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Liam Kerr, Tory North East, claimed the “appalling” delays on an A96 announcement are an attempt to “kick the proposals into the long grass”.

The party’s north-east MSPs said they have been collectively asking for a meeting with Ms Hyslop to demand progress is made on fully dualling the route.

But they have so far had no response from the former transport minister who was promoted to cabinet in a reshuffle last week.

He added: “Rather than trying to cover up for her party’s failings, Fiona Hyslop and the SNP need to get out of first gear, publish this needless review, and get on with fulfilling their 2011 promise of dualling the A96.”

