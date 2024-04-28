SNP’s Jenny Gilruth being touted as potential next first minister

A senior SNP government minister is being lined up as a potential new leader at Holyrood as Humza Yousaf fights for his political survival after a dramatic weekend.

Jenny Gilruth’s name is being floated in the latest shock for Mr Yousaf, who faces a Holyrood confidence vote this week.

It follows his surprise decision on Thursday to terminate the deal with the Greens which gave him majority cover to get business done in parliament.

As the shockwaves continue through stunned MSPs, the P&J has learned senior and influential figures in the party are already being canvassed for their views on the next leader and First Minister.

An SNP parliamentarian confirmed on Sunday that the early stages of finding a potential successor are under way as factions form.

It’s understood allies of Ms Gilruth are one group taking the temperature.

Alex Salmond seeks influence

There is particular concern about Alex Salmond’s Alba party gaining any influence over the SNP Government. He has one MSP in Holyrood, the former SNP government minister Ash Regan, who has suggested support in return for concessions.

Mr Yousaf has already been warned the bulk of his party would be unable to accept any deal with the divisive former first minister.

But Mr Yousaf has also alienated the Green MSPs and their sympathisers by effectively sacking them without consultation.

On Sunday, Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said trust had been broken.

But in what appeared to be a clear signal on Sunday, she added: “Is there someone within the party who could lead a progressive renaissance?”

Ditching the Greens leaves Mr Yousaf in a minority government with nowhere clear to turn for help.

Tories, Labour and Lib Dems have all ruled out coming to his rescue and actively call for Mr Yousaf to go.

Spooked by the possibility of the embattled leader calling it quits, it’s understood senior SNP figures have been sounding out Perthshire MSP John Swinney, the former Deputy First Minister under Nicola Sturgeon, to assume the role of caretaker first minister.

“If the sh*t hits the fan we need a steady pair of hands to get us through the weeks ahead,” said one source backing the move. “What better pair of hands than John?”

Even if Mr Yousaf makes it through the week, his party appears to be split on what to do next.

Opposition parties say they are now ready for an early Scottish election – even before Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has got round to naming the date for the long-awaited general election for Westminster.

Some SNP figures remain loyal to the first minister as he gears up for a gruelling week ahead.

Kate Forbes will ‘back’ Humza Yousaf

Former finance secretary Kate Forbes stood against Mr Yousaf in last year’s leadership contest.

This weekend, she publicly declared her loyalty – as far as the vote of confidence.

“I will back the SNP and the first minister through next week’s fight and I urge everyone in our party and everyone who cares about Scotland to do the same.”

Dundee city council leader John Alexander is also backing the first minister.

He said: “Humza is a thoroughly decent person and his heart is in the right place. He had my confidence last week and he’ll have it again next week.”

Ms Gilruth was contacted by the P&J.