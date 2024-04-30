How do voters feel about Humza Yousaf as he quits first minister job?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How do voters feel about Humza Yousaf as he quits first minister job?

We asked people if they were surprised to see him go, if they were glad about his departure, and what they reckon comes next.

By Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf won’t be first minister for much longer after his resignation on Monday – but what do voters make of his exit?

We asked residents in Dundee if they were surprised to see him go, if they were glad about his departure, and what they reckon comes next.

Here were their thoughts as the dust settles.

‘I’m not surprised’

There was a consensus among Mr Yousaf’s supporters and detractors that his time was up in the top job after a turbulent week.

The outgoing SNP leader ditched the Greens from his government, which left him without enough support to survive in parliament.

“I think it’s pretty inevitable after what happened with the Bute House Agreement,” said David Crutchley, 75. “I’m not surprised.”

David added: “I think he’s a nice guy, an honest guy, and I quite like him, but not great as a first minister.”

Asked how he would rate the outgoing first minister out of ten, he said: “Probably a five.”

Humza Yousaf quit as first minister. Image: PA.

The pensioner reckons Highland MSP Kate Forbes – who was defeated by Mr Yousaf in last year’s leadership contest – would be a better option to replace him than John Swinney.

He said: “I think she’s more competent. She knows her stuff. She comes across well. I think she’d be a popular choice.”

‘I’m not a fan’

Alastair MacDougall was not surprised by Humza Yousaf’s departure.

Alastair MacDougall was not shocked by the first minister’s departure either – and reckons tough times lie ahead for the SNP.

“I wasn’t a fan. It doesn’t surprise me,” he told us.

“I’d like John Swinney to take over, and that way they [the SNP] will definitely get put out,” he joked.

He added: “I think in the next general election, they’re in for a big shock.”

‘He’s failed in everything’

George Giblin claimed Mr Yousaf had ‘failed’ in the top job.

Few people welcomed Mr Yousaf’s exit more than George Giblin, aged 77.

“I think it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to Scotland,” he gleefully told us.

Rating his performance out of 10, George said: “I’d give him a zero. He’s failed in everything.”

George is also unimpressed by the prospect of Mr Swinney – a former SNP leader – succeeding Mr Yousaf.

He said: “It would just be more of the same,” adding he would like to see a Holyrood election as soon as possible.

‘I just feel terribly sad for him’

SNP supporter Helen Campbell.

But not everyone was so pleased by the first minister’s decision to quit on Monday.

SNP supporter Helen Campbell, 62, said: “I just feel terribly sad for him. I felt that he was doing quite a good job.”

On rating him, she added: “I would have given him seven. He wasn’t Nicola, but I think he performed quite well.”

Helen believes Mr Swinney is the best option to replace the outgoing SNP leader.

She told us: “I thought it would be nice for him to get a shot at it.”

The SNP supporter was less positive about Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Ms Forbes saying: “I know that she’s a Christian, but I feel sometimes it’s a little too right-wing, some of her views.”

‘He wasn’t doing a very good job’

Labour supporter Jim Cunningham.

Labour supporter Jim Cunningham took a negative view of Mr Yousaf’s time in power.

He said: He wasn’t doing a very good job. Sturgeon I had a wee bit of time for, but Humza? Not for me.”

Jim reckoned Ms Forbes would have done a better job had she won the SNP leadership contest last March.

He said: “She would have been a threat to the Labour Party.”

‘He had a lot of handicaps’

Donald Hay took a balanced view on Mr Yousaf.

Donald Hay, 62, an ex-Tory councillor in Dundee, took a more balanced perspective, even though he reckoned Mr Yousaf had to go.

Mr Hay lost his seat in 2022, in a contest which included Mr Yousaf’s wife Nadia El-Nakla.

He said: “I don’t think I’m very surprised after the way he treated the Greens.

“He had a lot of handicaps before he even started. He’s probably done the best that he could do.”

But should it come to a vote between Mr Swinney and Ms Forbes, Donald pointed out only a narrow band of SNP members will have a say.

He said: “Whatever I think is really not important, it’s what the SNP think. It’s a bit of a lucky dip.”