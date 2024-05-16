Moray SNP minister Richard Lochhead in intensive care after major surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Moray SNP minister Richard Lochhead in intensive care after major surgery

The veteran nationalist is in a stable condition following the procedure in Aberdeen and is making good progress as he recovers.

By Justin Bowie
Richard Lochhead is in intensive care after surgery. Image: Fraser Bremner.
Richard Lochhead is in intensive care after surgery. Image: Fraser Bremner.

Moray SNP minister Richard Lochhead is in intensive care after major surgery in Aberdeen.

The veteran nationalist is in a “stable condition” following the procedure and is making “good progress” as he recovers, despite some complications.

Last week we reported Mr Lochhead had been rushed to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin after taking ill.

He was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where the operation was carried out.

Mr Lochhead said after he was initially admitted to hospital that he would have to “take some time” to get better before returning to parliament.

‘Deep gratitude’

In a statement today, his office said: “It is hard for us to express our deep gratitude to the NHS staff involved in Richard’s care.

“He and his family have been blown away by the compassion, dedication, and skill of clinicians in both Elgin and Aberdeen.

“We will never be able to thank them enough for all they’ve done – and continue to do – for him.”

Mr Lochhead’s staff will continue to deal with any local concerns raised by constituents while he recovers.

The Moray MSP remained in his role as the SNP’s business minister when new First Minister John Swinney announced his cabinet earlier this month.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, who is also economy secretary, has taken over responsibility for his brief while he is absent.

John Swinney sent his best wishes to Mr Lochhead. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Senior SNP MSPs sent their well wishes to Mr Lochhead and his family.

First Minister John Swinney said: “Our love, thoughts, encouragement and support are with Richard, Fiona and their family.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who is the MP for Moray, said: “Sending you our best wishes, Richard, as you continue your recovery from this major surgery.

“Thinking of you, Fiona, Angus and Fraser, and wishing you all the best for a full and speedy recovery.”

Conversation