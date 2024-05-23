When is the general election, and how does it work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
When is the general election, and how does it work?

All you need to know about how MPs and the next UK Government will be elected, and when.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the date for the next general election after months of speculation – so what happens next?

The Tory leader kick-started the campaign on May 22 with an official announcement outside 10 Downing Street in the pouring rain.

Here’s all you need to know about how it will work – from how many MPs are being voted in across Scotland to how the UK Government will be elected.

When will the election be held?

Mr Sunak announced the election date as Thursday July 4.

General elections are typically always held on Thursdays, but a summertime vote is unusual.

Rishi Sunak announced the election date in the pouring rain. Image: Shutterstock.

The last day of business at the UK Parliament will be on May 24, before it is then “dissolved” for the duration of the campaign on May 30.

Any candidates seeking to put their name forward or withdraw from the election process will need to do so by June 7.

Which parliament does this cover?

The vote in July is being held to elect MPs to Westminster, the UK’s national parliament.

A total of 650 seats will be contested at the next election, including 57 in Scotland.

MPs are being elected to Westminster.

As it stands, the Tories have a majority in Westminster which they are seeking to defend.

The SNP hold the most seats north of the border but that means nothing in terms of the full parliament covering the whole of the UK.

From the election, the winner will seek to form a government for the UK either on its own or with a partner, like when the Tories ruled with the Lib Dems.

The UK Government holds the main levers of power, including foreign policy, defence, the Treasury and immigration.

How are MPs elected?

Westminster candidates will be elected using first-past-the-post, a winner-takes-all voting system which has been used in the UK for centuries.

Voters in Scotland’s 57 constituencies, just as everywhere else in the UK, will each cast a ballot for a single candidate.

Whoever has the most support once ballots are counted is then elected as an MP, even if they do not obtain a majority of votes in their seat.

When all results are tallied across the UK, the largest party forms the government if they have managed to secure a majority of MPs.

The first-past-the-post voting system is typically kinder to larger political parties, since smaller groups struggle to win individual constituencies.

MPs are not bound to the political parties they represent and can remain in their posts even if they defect or quit.

For example, Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil – standing again on July 4- is now an independent after he was expelled from the SNP last year.

What does it mean for Scotland?

Westminster does not cover devolved policy areas controlled by Holyrood, such as health, education, and transport.

Those major departments will continue to be run in Scotland by the SNP, who hold power as a minority government.

From polling before the election was announced, the July 4 election could result in a major shake-up to Scotland’s current political landscape.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to win the next election. Image: PA.

The Labour Party is resurgent north of the border and could be set to make major gains across the central belt and in Fife.

At UK-level, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is expected to win the election and replace Mr Sunak in 10 Downing Street.

However, the Tories may manage to hold onto key seats in Scotland even if a major defeat looms in Westminster.

How do I register to vote?

You must be aged 18 and over to vote in a Westminster election.

You can register on the UK Government’s website here – a process which only takes about five minutes.

The deadline to apply for a vote is on June 18, just over two weeks before the election will take place.

If you are not going to be in the country or if the election is taking place on an inconvenient date, you can cast a postal vote in advance.

That may be particularly crucial at this election given it will take place when schools are mostly closed for the summer and many families are on holiday.

The deadline for a postal vote application is June 19.

Polling stations across the country will be open on July 4 from 7am to 10pm.

