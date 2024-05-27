Douglas Ross seeks to capitalise on Michael Matheson scandal anger in Scottish Tory campaign launch

Douglas Ross is seeking to capitalise on anger surrounding the Michael Matheson scandal as he officially launches the Scottish Tory Westminster campaign today.

The Conservative leader is in First Minister John Swinney’s Perthshire backyard to kick-start his party’s election fight.

Mr Swinney’s own campaign has been overshadowed by his defence of the former health secretary, who tried to charge an £11,000 bill on his parliamentary iPad to the taxpayer.

Mr Ross said the election on July 4 is a chance to inflict a “once-in-a-generation” defeat on the nationalists.

Speaking ahead of the campaign launch, he said: “We’re here in John Swinney’s back yard to put him on notice that the Scottish Conservatives are coming for SNP seats like this one.”

Mr Ross has already been to Mr Matheson’s constituency to capitalise on any voter anger.

“In any other line of work, Michael Matheson would lose his job,” he added.

John Swinney defends Michael Matheson

The row blew up the day after the election campaign began last week.

The SNP leader launched an unexpected defence of his friend in Holyrood, refusing to back a recommended 57-day suspension from parliament.

The Scottish Tories will push for Mr Matheson’s resignation from Holyrood this week in a bid to force him to resign as an MP and trigger a by-election.

But it’s also been a difficult few days since the election was called for the Scottish Tories.

The prime minister came to Scotland last Thursday – visiting a Highland constituency where the party did not even have a candidate in place.

As of Thursday the Tories had only filled 42 of the 57 seats in Scotland, even though it was their only party leader who called the election.

We revealed the party is still scrambling to find candidates in the Highlands and Islands nearly a week after the announcement.

The Tories also became embroiled in another row over a controversial policy to bring back National Service, which quickly unravelled within hours.

First Minister Mr Swinney hit Dumfries, part of a Conservative stronghold, on Monday as the election contest heats up.

He said: “Right across the country, if people want to get rid of the Conservatives, the SNP is the best vehicle to do that.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will be canvassing for support in East Renfrewshire today with local candidate Blair McDougall, who headed up the pro-UK Better Together campaign in 2014.

And Alex Salmond has blasted the SNP’s independence strategy as he set out the Alba Party’s stall for the election.

