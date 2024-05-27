John Swinney goes back to basics as he spells out his ABCs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

John Swinney goes back to basics as he spells out his ABCs

The first minister set out the three messages he'll focus on as he seeks to convince voters to back the SNP.

John Swinney on the campaign trail. Image: PA.
John Swinney on the campaign trail. Image: PA.
By Alasdair Clark

John Swinney arrived to cheering activists during a campaign stop over the weekend where he set out his back to basics message to voters for the general election.

Mr Swinney claimed he’d united his party in the two weeks since he became first minister and SNP leader and was now ready to face the country.

“It’s as simple as ABC; austerity, Brexit and the cost of living,” he said, setting out his key message to voters.

John Swinney set out his ABCs while campaigning at the weekend. Image: PA.

“That’s what the Conservatives have given us. I’m offering the unite the country on an agenda to tackle that.”

Campaigning in Fife, the first minister said he would focus on the concerns of the public.

It comes as he’s been caught up in the scandal attached to his SNP colleague Michael Matheson.

Mr Matheson had tried to bill the public for his massive iPad roaming bill, run up while his parliamentary device was used to watch football while on a family holiday.

Moving on to bread and butter issues, Mr Swinney said: “I’m offering to unite the country on an agenda to tackle austerity, Brexit and the cost of living.

FM: I’ll focus on concerns of the public

“I want to be utterly focussed on the concerns of the public. That’s what I’m bringing in my leadership to the Scottish Government and the leadership I bring to the country.

“When you take that ABC, these are all decisions from Westminster, the product of decisions by the UK Government.

“If we want to do something we have to have the power to address that. Voting SNP is the way to tackle the ABC of problems Westminster has inflicted upon us.”

Labour’s Brexit policy ‘utterly foolish’

Mr Swinney insisted voters looking to oppose the “problems” inflicted on Scotland should stick with the SNP.

He said Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour would “prolong the austerity agenda of the Conservatives”.

He added: “On Brexit, it’s very obvious the damage it is doing, but Labour want to do nothing else about it.

“They’ve just turned their back on an option to enable young people to have free movement between the European Union and the UK. It’s utterly foolish.

“That’s why people need to vote SNP so we have MPs who can set out Scotland’s agenda at the heart of Westminster.”

Scottish Tory MSP Craig Hoy said: “John Swinney has some nerve talking about uniting Scotland when the centrepiece of his campaign is the SNP’s divisive effort to break up the UK.

“For him and his party, this election is about one thing and one thing only: their independence obsession, which he’s said will be page one, line one of the SNP manifesto.”

More from Politics

‘Teachers will be given free speech protection from blasphemy claims’ (Ben Birchall/PA)
Teachers ‘will be given free speech protection from blasphemy claims’
Lord Michael Heseltine warns election campaign will be ‘dishonest’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
Former deputy prime minister warns election campaign will be ‘dishonest’
Prison and probation staff have taken the equivalent of 774 years mental health sick leave over the last year (PA)
Prison staff ‘on the brink’ take equivalent of 770 years mental health sick days
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long (PA)
Alliance leader Naomi Long confirms she will contest East Belfast election seat
Council leaders want to be able to apply a visitor levy sooner than proposed legislation allows (Jane Barlow/PA)
Councils want visitor levy powers to be introduced faster
John Swinney will visit Dumfries on Monday (Lesley Martin/PA)
SNP can kick Tories out of every seat in Scotland, Swinney to declare
Michael Matheson said the committee’s sanction was ‘excessive’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tory motion calling for Michael Matheson resignation to be debated on Wednesday
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Workers at Sarwar family firm all paid real living wage, union insists
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer (Oli Scarff/Andrew Milligan/PA)
Election campaign: National service row as parties trade Awol accusations
DUP interim leader Gavin Robinson speaking to the media during a press conference at a Sure Start centre in east Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP ‘willing to step aside’ in Fermanagh-South Tyrone for pro-union candidate

Conversation