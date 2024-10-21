Piper – whose talent Alex Salmond spotted aged 7 – behind Aberdeen Airport homecoming lament for former first minister

Piper Connor Sinclair has been praised for his musical tribute to former first minister Alex Salmond as his body arrived at Aberdeen Airport on Friday.

The lone piper played Freedom Come All Ye as well as the traditional lament, Flowers of the Forest, as the chartered flight carrying the former first minister’s body arrived from North Macedonia.

Members of Mr Salmond’s family, including wife Moira, were present at the airfield to meet the jet.

Mr Salmond died suddenly on October 12 after giving a speech.

It was a fitting tribute from Mr Sinclair nearly two decades after the former first minister recognised his talents when he was aged seven.

After Mr Salmond took power in 2007, he appointed the bagpiper to the newly created position of official piper to the first minister.

Mr Sinclair was praised for his performance by those in attendance at the airport.

Former SNP communications chief Fergus Mutch said it was “beautifully done”, while one of those present noted it had been a “nice touch”.

Hailing from Perth and Kinross, the “piping prodigy” is recognised as one of the youngest elite soloists.

The 28-year-old has a string of national and international wins under his belt after success at competitions including the Glenfiddich Championship and Royal National Mod.

He started out playing in a local band but his talent was quickly recognised.

From the age of seven he became a regular feature at high-profile SNP events, escorting both Mr Salmond and then-depute leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Sir Sean Connery also became a fan, with Mr Sinclair, then a pupil at City of Edinburgh Music School, asked to accompany the James Bond star during a visit to Scotland.

He had impressed the Scottish actor playing in the Black Watch play during the Edinburgh Festival.

‘I love piping’

Speaking in 2009 he said: “I love piping and playing for the first minister and Sean Connery, it’s really exciting.

“Piping is great fun and keeps you fit. Most of my friends are into football, but I prefer piping and practice for around an hour each night when I come home from school.

“I’ve chatted to Sir Sean a couple of times and I think it’s quite cool.

“I get a phone now and again asking me to play for him. I don’t play anything specific for him, just whatever comes into my head.”

His role as the first minister’s official piper also allowed him to perform in front of international visitors.

This included then-Chinese vice-Premier Li Keqiang, who was said to have been impressed by the Crieff piper’s talent.

Early Alex Salmond funeral plans revealed

Preparations for Mr Salmond’s funeral are currently underway. A private ceremony for family and friends is expected to take place week beginning October 28.

A public memorial service will take place at a later date, with Alba Part insiders suggesting it could be planned for a prominent date such as Burns Night on January 25.