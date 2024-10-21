Piper – whose talent Alex Salmond spotted aged 7 – behind Aberdeen Airport homecoming lament for former first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Piper – whose talent Alex Salmond spotted aged 7 – behind Aberdeen Airport homecoming lament for former first minister

Connor Sinclair was at Aberdeen Airport as Alex Salmond's body arrived on Friday - nearly two decades after the former first minister made him his official piper.

Connor Sinclair Aberdeen Airport Alex Salmond
Connor Sinclair (far right), members of Alex Salmond's family and acting Alba leader Kenny MacAskill (left) at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

Piper Connor Sinclair has been praised for his musical tribute to former first minister Alex Salmond as his body arrived at Aberdeen Airport on Friday.

The lone piper played Freedom Come All Ye as well as the traditional lament, Flowers of the Forest, as the chartered flight carrying the former first minister’s body arrived from North Macedonia.

Members of Mr Salmond’s family, including wife Moira, were present at the airfield to meet the jet.

Mr Salmond died suddenly on October 12 after giving a speech.

It was a fitting tribute from Mr Sinclair nearly two decades after the former first minister recognised his talents when he was aged seven.

Connor Sinclair in 2009 at the Royal National Mod in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook.

After Mr Salmond took power in 2007, he appointed the bagpiper to the newly created position of official piper to the first minister.

Mr Sinclair was praised for his performance by those in attendance at the airport.

Former SNP communications chief Fergus Mutch said it was “beautifully done”, while one of those present noted it had been a “nice touch”.

10-year-old Connor Sinclair ends the SNP conference playing Scots Wha Hae.

Hailing from Perth and Kinross, the “piping prodigy” is recognised as one of the youngest elite soloists.

The 28-year-old has a string of national and international wins under his belt after success at competitions including the Glenfiddich Championship and Royal National Mod.

He started out playing in a local band but his talent was quickly recognised.

From the age of seven he became a regular feature at high-profile SNP events, escorting both Mr Salmond and then-depute leader Nicola Sturgeon.

The role allowed Connor Sinclair to play for visiting dignitaries. Image: Kenny Smith

After he became first minister in 2007, Alex Salmond appointed the young piper, then aged eight, to the newly created position of official piper to the first minister.

Sir Sean Connery also became a fan, with Mr Sinclair, then a pupil at City of Edinburgh Music School, asked to accompany the James Bond star during a visit to Scotland.

He had impressed the Scottish actor playing in the Black Watch play during the Edinburgh Festival.

‘I love piping’

Speaking in 2009 he said: “I love piping and playing for the first minister and Sean Connery, it’s really exciting.

“Piping is great fun and keeps you fit. Most of my friends are into football, but I prefer piping and practice for around an hour each night when I come home from school.

“I’ve chatted to Sir Sean a couple of times and I think it’s quite cool.

“I get a phone now and again asking me to play for him. I don’t play anything specific for him, just whatever comes into my head.”

His role as the first minister’s official piper also allowed him to perform in front of international visitors.

This included then-Chinese vice-Premier Li Keqiang, who was said to have been impressed by the Crieff piper’s talent.

Early Alex Salmond funeral plans revealed

Preparations for Mr Salmond’s funeral are currently underway. A private ceremony for family and friends is expected to take place week beginning October 28.

A public memorial service will take place at a later date, with Alba Part insiders suggesting it could be planned for a prominent date such as Burns Night on January 25.

Conversation