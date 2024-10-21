Mansion outside Fraserburgh approved and Aberdeen neighbour bemoans Christmas Village

A Fraserburgh mansion has been approved while an Aberdeen man has created an unauthorised pond at his house, and a new takeaway could soon open in Ellon.

All these and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start with a few housing-related proposals, including plans to transform a Peterculter steading…

Century-old farm building to become new houses

On the outskirts of Aberdeen, a large steading could be brought back to life amid plans for five new homes.

Huntly-based Glenbrae Trading Ltd have formed the plans for Nether Anguston Farm at Peterculter.

Papers sent to the council explain that the old farm building is more than 100 years old, and missing most of its roof.

However, most of the building can be saved and reused in the conversion.

The steading would become three homes, while another two are built afresh at the site.

Owner of ‘unashamedly modern’ house created rogue pond

All the way back on Valentine’s Day in 2022, Planning Ahead revealed proposals for an “unashamedly modern” home in Bieldside.

Owner Alan Murray got rid of a house and garage there to make way for the new Drydykes home on Baillieswells Road.

Now, many months later, the house has been built. Building papers indicate the construction project cost £650,000.

And Mr Murray has even carved out his own pond at the property on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

However, this water feature was never part of the proposals formally submitted to the council.

And now he has been forced to apply for permission for the pond retrospectively.

Documents now lodged with the local authority explain: “It was assumed that no planning permission would be required to install a pond on land owned by the client where a pond and existing water course are already present.”

The owner also argues that this new pond has helped deal with surrounding ground water on what had been boggy marshland near the house.

Derelict Gartly mill could be revived as new home

Meanwhile, applicants Alasdair and Louisa Prentice want to turn a crumbling mill on the outskirts of Gartly into a home.

Documents say the site has spectacular views over the surrounding countryside and hills, making it the perfect spot for it.

And they add that bringing the abandoned structure back to life would benefit the area.

Disused west end office could be brought back into use

Meanwhile, an empty office space on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen could soon be brought back into use.

The property has been vacant for a few months, previously occupied by accountant firm Henderson Loggie.

Craig Beattie has now taken over the ground floor of the building and is seeking permission to open a new medical practice there.

The ear, nose and throat specialist has been working at Old Machar Medical Practice since 2010.

Plans for Airbnb above Mount cafe

On the other end of Aberdeen’s city centre, Christopher Thomson is seeking permission to convert the flat above the Mount cafe on Upperkirkgate into a short-term let.

The one-bed property will welcome a maximum of two guests at the heart of the city – if the plans are approved.

This is a particularly busy area during the festive season, with scores of people expected to visit the city for the Christmas market kicking off in November…

Thank God it’s Christmas?

Holidays are indeed coming.

If you hadn’t noticed the chill in the air or the selection boxes on shop shelves, then the news that Aberdeen’s Christmas Village has been rubber-stamped to return makes it clear.

The council has now paved the way for the yuletide extravaganza to return to Broad Street from November 14 to December 31.

Last week, we reported that more stalls will be on offer this year while a new ride will make its debut.

‘Do I know it’s Christmas? I have no choice but to!’

But although the plans have been approved, not everyone wishes it could be Christmas every day…

One neighbour pleaded for organisers to install all of the festive attractions away from their home.

All Marino Sasso wanted for Christmas was a U-turn on plans to stage the event on Broad Street.

Mr Sasso, who lives above the Brewdog pub on the Gallowgate, says he “can not go through another Christmas fayre on my doorstep”.

An objection to the council explains how he has now reached breaking point.

He said: “Every Christmas fayre has been absolute torture.

“I’ve never said anything because in know it’s popular. But I can not have this on my doorstep one more time.

“Please, put this somewhere else. Maybe the Castlegate. But not here.”

Were there any other concerns?

Another letter of objection raised worries about chaos for bus journeys, with the Upperkirkgate area (being used while Union Street is closed) to soon be sealed off as well.

Objector JR Chandler asked: “Why don’t you put the Christmas Village somewhere else?”

What did the council say?

Essentially, officials say the benefits outweigh any negative impact on people like Mr Sasso.

Planning chiefs say: “It is considered that there are significant economic benefits to the city, with it being located within a city centre location, where a high footfall is expected.

“On balance, these benefits outweigh the short-term adverse impact the proposal would have as well as any amenity impacts on neighbouring residents.”

Operators Codona’s will, however, have to stick to strict noise rules.

‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year’

And in our recent article, Aberdeen Inspired boss Adrian Watson hailed the positives.

He said: “As the song says, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year – and Aberdeen’s Christmas celebrations are among the most wonderful in the country.

“It is all about bringing people in here and getting them to spend time in our city centre and with that, money.”

What other potential locations would you like to see the Aberdeen Christmas Village at? Let us know in our comments section below

What’s planned for King Street petrol station?

Meanwhile, petrol bosses are plotting a major expansion of the BP service station on King Street.

They want to enhance the building and create a larger convenience store.

Applicants Motor Fuel Ltd. say this would provide “the facilities modern motorists expect at a service station” and create jobs.

Aberdeen firm plotting a takeaway at former Ellon flower shop

Over in Ellon, a town centre flower shop could soon become a takeaway.

The shop had been a firm favourite among locals for more more than a decade, with owner Lorna Aitchson crafting beautiful blooms for all sorts of occasions.

It had been a dream job for her after spending years working in finance and customer service.

But in July, Lorna shut the store and switched to online orders only to spend more time with her family.

The unit has been empty ever since.

And now, Aberdeen-based firm Mowlana Ltd. has lodged proposals to turn it into a takeaway, called Alli’s Grill.

Elderly neighbour fights expansion plans at Peterhead fish factory

Speaking of food, we venture to Peterhead where the fish suppers are always fresh.

The town is known for its rich fishing heritage, with local company Northbay Pelagic being one of the four main sites for processing in Scotland.

More than 25,000 tonnes of mackerel and herring goes through the factory every year.

And that amount is expected to grow even further in the next few years under a new government project.

Northbay Pelagic bosses are now seeking permission to expand their factory to meet the increasing demand for processed fish.

They want to build an additional cold storage unit at their Peterhead base, which would be crucial to meeting their targets.

What do neighbours think of the expansion plan?

The firm operates 24 hours a day, and employs 50 people to keep up, with an extra 100 seasonal staff joining their troops when the business is at its maximum.

However, nearby residents have raised some concerns over the expansion, saying the factory has already caused “so much distress” in the past.

James Buchan has lodged a complaint on behalf of his 91-year-old mother Margaret, whose property on Charlotte Street has been in the family since 1850.

He writes that his mum and her neighbours have been left “distraught” at the prospect of the factory becoming even bigger if the proposals are approved.

Mrs Buchan has also expressed “strong” dismay at the height of the building, which would “ruin the character of the area” and block views to “iconic” buildings such as Muckle Kirk.

And she warns that the new cold storage would block the sunlight coming into her home.

Family to build Fraserburgh mansion with views of Rattray Head lighthouse

Just a few miles away, plans for a lavish new mansion on the outskirts of Fraserburgh have been approved.

Mr and Mrs Nicol are on the verge of building a huge dream home, with spectacular views over the north-east seaside and the picturesque beach at Rattray Head.

The pair submitted proposals to demolish the existing property at Allochy House estate, near Inverallochy, earlier this year.

They said the building is not suitable for family members with limited mobility, while the surrounding garden often floods.

Mr and Mrs Nicol have now been given permission to tear it down and erect a luxury mansion – with its own spa, gym and a whisky room.

The two-storey house will have three en-suite bedrooms, a huge open-plan kitchen, and a balcony overlooking the North Sea.

A section of the second floor will be turned into a bar, with a separate “family room” offering a tranquil space for some respite.

There will also be a summer house for guests, as well as a generous garden with a play area.

Design images even show there will be a fountain in the front garden.

It appears a lot of work has already taken place at the site, though the plans were only rubber-stamped this month.

Woodside Church being resurrected by new owners

Finally, we head to the Woodside area of Aberdeen where a closed place of worship could soon rise again.

Woodside Parish Church was one of many put up for sale by the Church of Scotland in recent years, with the final service held last April.

It was available for £195,000.

How significant is Woodside Parish Church?

The building was designed by famed Aberdeen architect Archibald Simpson in the mid-19th century, and is B-listed.

The last full-time minister was Rev Markus Auffermann, who returned to Germany in 2020 after 14 years in the Aberdeen community.

Now the 175-year-old building could be set for a new chapter.

John-William Noble is leading plans for the nearby Grace Baptist Church to move from Don Street into the nearby building.

Mr Noble, an Aberdeen University graduate, is the pastor at the church.

A few months ago, Grace Baptist Church launched a crowd-funder to buy the Church of Scotland building.

A video explains that they bought their home on Don Street in 2021 but then “continued to grow”.

Talks with Church of Scotland bosses went well, and Mr Noble said he was “overjoyed at the opportunity to acquire such a prominent building”.

He added: “This is undoubtedly another significant moment in our church’s short history.”

What will Grace Baptist Church do with the building?

Documents sent to the council explain that they bought the building, and outline their plans for it.

They state: “Woodside Parish Church has been purchased from Church of Scotland

by Grace Baptist Church.”

While the building won’t need many changes, a baptistry pool is to be installed in the altar of the main church hall.

This will mean carving out a space in the floor for it, and covering it with lids when not in use.

Already, members of the flock have looked into “trial locations” for the pool.

‘American floor is not part of building’s heritage’

They explain that, although the building is historic, this is not the original floor – adding that it has “been sourced from America”.

Papers add: “The altar level to be amended in the proposed works is not an original or protected feature of the church.

“Forming the pool would allow the Church to operate as a Baptist Church and provide for their members, ensuring the church is sustained and continues to be attended.”

Meanwhile, an accessible toilet would be created in the building too.

See the plans for yourself here:

Peterculter homes plan

Pond built without permission

Gartly house

New use at Queen’s Road

Short-term let above Mount

Christmas market

King Street petrol station

Ellon flower shop proposal

Peterhead fish base expanding

Inverallochy mansion approved

Woodside Parish Church faces fresh future