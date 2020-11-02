Roy Laidlaw honours wishes of his late wife to make four-figure charity donation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Roy Laidlaw has had a difficult time recently. He lost his wife, Joy, back in May and revealed last month that he is fighting dementia.

But the former international scrum-half and 1984 Grand Slam winner has always been a whole-hearted fellow and he has now honoured his late wife’s wishes and made a sizeable donation to Scottish Rugby’s own charity.

The 67-year-old Borderer was joined by brother, David, and sister-in-law Lorna, the mum and dad of fellow Scottish captain, Greig, at Riverside Park in his beloved Jedburgh, where a cheque for more than £3,000 was presented to the Murrayfield Injured Players Foundation.

The latter organisation was set up in 1971 to help players who were enduring tough times, often because injuries they had sustained on the field meant they couldn’t work.

Laidlaw said: “We discussed what to do with any monies that we raised in Joy’s memory and she came up with supporting the foundation.

“She was adamant that she wanted to help rugby because it had been such a part of her life.

“Our son, Scott, got help from the foundation when he was injured and she knew how much support had been given to [former Jed player] Eddie Renwick.”

Laidlaw, who gained 47 Scotland caps and played for the British and Irish Lions on four occasions, has admitted that the concussions he sustained in his rugby career were a contributory factor in being diagnosed with dementia.

But he spoke warmly of the backing and encouragement he has received from the likes of former Scotland teammates John Rutherford, Gary Callander, Finlay Calder and Keith Robertson and insisted he is still in good spirits.

He added: “I’ve got a wee job at Jedburgh Golf Club which gets me out of the house and I have the odd game of golf with the boys as well.”

Alistair Forsyth, the Borders representative on the foundation, said: “We are most grateful to Roy and his family for this very generous donation.

“Times are tough for many charities just now and it is really appreciated that one of Scottish rugby’s favourite sons has helped us to continue to help our own.”