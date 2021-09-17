Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Golf

The 150th Open: 1.1 million ticket applications for historic Open ballot

By Steve Scott
September 17, 2021, 12:25 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 10:30 am
The Open Championship will be held for the 150th time next July.
The Open Championship will be held for the 150th time next July.

The R&A have received applications for 1.1 million tickets – four times the likely total capacity for the championship – for the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next year.

The first-ever ballot for tickets is being held for next year’s milestone championship. St Andrews is hosting the championship for the 30th time on the Old Course, from July 10-17.

Applications to join the ballot have to be in before October 4. The R&A are launching a drive for more applicants from local areas in Fife and Tayside in the final two weeks.

Total crowd approaching 240,000 expected

Huge crowds watch eventual champion Zach Johnson in the 2015 Open at the Old Course.

It’s not yet known where the R&A will peg the total numbers attending the 2022 championship as transport and infrastructure plans are still being finalised.

But at recent Opens at St Andrews total numbers for the week have been well over 230,000. The 2000 championship won by Tiger Woods set the Open’s all-time record of 239,000. A total of 237,000 attended for the week of the last Open on the Old Course, in 2015.

Since the ballot was launched in July, the R&A have received 168,000 applications for 1.1 million tickets. Around a quarter of those are from international applicants, from Europe, the USA and further afield.

The R&A’s executive director of championships, Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, said they were “absolutely delighted with the huge level of interest from fans in attending The 150th Open at St Andrews.”

“Ticket ballot applications have poured in from all over the world as well as nearer to home,” he continued. “It’s clear that golf fans everywhere want to be part of this very special milestone in golfing history.

“We introduced the ballot to give as many fans as possible the chance of attending The Open. We wanted to make it as fair as we could with such massive levels of demand.”

Fife and Tayside fans urged to join ballot

The Old Course at St Andrews is the site of next year’s 150th Open.

While many of the applications are from Scotland and the local area, the R&A are keen to ensure that those from Fife and Tayside don’t miss out on the chance to attend.

“We have been working hard to remind fans in the local area about the ballot through a leaflet drop, advertising and email reminders,” continued Cole-Hamilton. “I would encourage them to make sure they enter before it closes on October 4.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate the unparalleled history of The Open at the birthplace of the game in St Andrews. It will be a fantastic and hugely memorable occasion for everyone involved.”

At the launch in June the R&A said the ballot will be “balanced” to ensure “every generation of fan, from all over the world as well as the UK and local area, will be able to attend.”

First all-ticket Open was a sellout at Portrush

Record crowds at the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush.

The Open went all-ticket for the first time at Royal Portrush in 2019. The championship sold out and generating an attendance second only to 2000.

The original scheduled 2020 championship at Royal St George’s was also all-ticket. It also sold out but was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

The 149th championship was eventually held at Sandwich in July. Attendance was restricted to 80 per cent of capacity because of remaining restrictions.

The oldest major championship in golf was first held at Prestwick in 1860. Due to cancellations for world wars, and the pandemic, the 150th staging is finally reached in 2022.

The 150th Open: Ticket prices and how to get on the ballot for first all-ticket Open at St Andrews Old Course

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]