Tiger Woods comes out guns blazing against LIV Golf in the sport’s civil war

If golf’s establishment wanted Tiger Woods up on their barricades in golf’s civil war, he came out all guns blazing at St Andrews.

Never keen to take a big stance on anything in his 25 years as the leading figure in the sport, Woods took up the cause of the big tours and the major championships against LIV Golf.

And he did so with a passion that was startling to even seasoned Tiger observers.

Appeal to younger players

His appeal was particularly aimed at younger players coming into professional golf being courted by LIV. He wondered aloud whether they could walk in his footsteps at the great major championships if they joined the Saudi-backed rebel tour.

Woods was speaking at what he described as “probably the most historic Open ever” ahead of the 150th championship. He invoked the legacy of the sport, the tours and even his own journey through prejudice.

On those who had defected to LIV – “I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.”

On LIV CEO Norman – “Greg has done some things that I don’t think are in the best interest of our game. We’re coming back to probably the most historic and traditional place in our sport. I believe (not inviting him to St Andrews) was the right thing.”

On young players tempted by LIV – “They’ll go right from the amateur ranks right into that organisation. They’ll never really got a chance to play a Tour schedule or to play in some big events.

“Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships. Never get a chance to experience this right here at St Andrews, or walk down the fairways at Augusta National.

“It would be sad to see some of these young kids never get a chance to experience that, walk these hallowed grounds and play in these championships.

“That, to me, I just don’t understand it.”

‘Where is the incentive to practise?’

On the LIV Golf format – “What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practise? What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes.

“54 holes is almost like a mandate when you get to the Senior Tour. The guys are little bit older and a little more banged up. But when you’re at this young age and some of these kids, 72-hole tests are part of it.”

“I just don’t see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players. Especially if the LIV organisation doesn’t get world-ranking points and the major championships change their criteria for entering the events.”

On the legacy and history of the game – “It’s a very important part of understanding the development of our game, where we’ve come from. Especially for me, for a person who’s had to struggle at times for admittance into clubhouses or onto golf courses.

“You have to appreciate everything about this game. How it’s developed, and the people who have paved the way to allow us to play in these events. Who created the energy behind it.

“I saw Sir Bob Charles out there on 18 hitting yesterday. I think he won in ’63 or something like that. Just to be able to see that in person, live, god, that was just so special. I just hope the kids appreciate that.”

Woods’ comments carry huge weight

Woods has rarely been given to public pronouncements on the politics of the sport, which makes his stance on Tuesday all the more remarkable.

His injuries from a car crash in February last year now limit his playing opportunities. But there’s no question he’s still a hero, an example to emulate and inspiration to a huge number of golfers.

For Woods to come out so unequivocally on behalf of golf’s existing structures can’t be regarded as anything other than a huge blow to the LIV Golf rebels.

And for him to do so at the 150th Open, a massively historic event in the sport, it carries even more weight.