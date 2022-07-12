Car hire seen as smart solution to cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Car hire seen as smart solution to cost of living crisis

July 12, 2022, 2:20 pm
a group of friends get into a car for hire in Aberdeen's Enterprise Car Club
Car clubs are key future sustainable transport solutions.

If you’re feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis, book a car for hire to be able to spend your hard-earned money on essentials.

Millions across the UK are feeling the pinch as inflation hit its highest levels in four decades. While the government said it would provide billions of pounds in emergency financial support, it’s not enough for many households. Food prices are soaring, so are energy bills and the cost of petrol.

That’s why more people are tightening their belts, cutting out non-essential items to save money to afford the basics.

Car clubs can be alternatives to private cars

For some, that means giving up their private cars to do away with rising fuel costs and maintenance payments.

But the good news is, people don’t have to sacrifice the convenience of having a vehicle at their disposal. They can simply sign up for a car club.

What is a car club?

a man and a woman get inside a car for hire from Aberdeen's Enterprise Car Club
Enterprise Car Club provides easy, affordable access to vehicles 24/7.

A car club allows individuals and groups or businesses to access personal vehicles without being tied to ownership. One good example is Enterprise Car Club, recently chosen as Aberdeen’s official car club provider.

When club members need a vehicle, they can book one online or through the club’s app and they will be charged on a pay-as-you-drive basis.

Benefits of getting a car for hire in Aberdeen through Enterprise Car Club

There are many benefits when you get a car for hire in Aberdeen through Enterprise Car Club:

1. Hiring a car saves you money

In its Car Club Annual Report 2021, the charity CoMoUK said 73% of car club members agreed their membership saved them money compared to a owning a car.

That’s certainly true for Enterprise Car Club members who enjoy an hourly rate of just £6.30 if they sign up for the standard plan with an annual membership fee in Scotland of £20. In the first year, Aberdeen residents can get their first year’s membership for free and receive £10 free driving credit.

For more information, refer to the promotional codes on Enterprise Car Club’s website.

2. A car club spells convenience

a man and a woman put boxes into a van for hire in Aberdeen's Enterprise Car Club
Enterprise Car Club lets you pay for a vehicle only when you need it.

Enterprise Car Club members can book a car for hire in Aberdeen by the hour or day, in advance or on the go, 24/7. There’s a wide range of vehicles to choose from and the service is especially useful when carrying bulky items or on trips where there are no suitable modes of public transportation.

Members can also use the Enterprise Car Club app to lock and unlock their vehicles. No more rummaging around your bag for keys or membership cards.

3. A car for hire takes you to places you’ve never been

a family loads their luggage into a car for hire in Aberdeen's Enterprise Car Club
Enterprise Car Club allows members to travel to places that wouldn’t be accessible otherwise.

Enterprise Car Club members have access to the largest car club in the UK with 1,500 cars and vans in over 180 towns. That includes vehicles parked within 500 metres of 180 railway stations.

4. Car club vehicles are environment friendly

CoMoUK says all car club vehicles in Scotland are under 5 years old, therefore cleaner and safer. In fact, 18% of them are electric. It’s a great way to take an electric vehicle out for a spin if you haven’t yet. You’ll better appreciate how car clubs are key future sustainable transport solutions.

5. Car club members have improved health and wellbeing

CoMoUK adds, car club members tend to have improved health and wellbeing. The charity’s 2021 study shows 36% have used a bicycle at least once a week. 92% have walked at least once a week.

Know more about joining the Enterprise Car Club and sign up to become a member today!

