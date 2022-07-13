R&A signal ‘undermining’ LIV Golf will be isolated by the established game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
R&A signal ‘undermining’ LIV Golf will be isolated by the established game

By Steve Scott
July 13, 2022, 4:47 pm
R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.
Well, who’d have guessed it? The R&A, who usually make a habit of ignoring anything awkward hoping it goes away, broke the ranks that really matter on LIV Golf.

The four majors are also crucial stakeholders in golf’s world rankings. These are the two elements of the sport where LIV has to be accepted or risk becoming completely isolated. The majors had previously declined to lean either way in golf’s civil wars.

But it couldn’t stay like that, and the R&A were not going to “stand above it” as Greg Norman clearly hoped they would.

‘There is no such thing as a free lunch’

24 hours on from and at the same desk where Tiger Woods had given the new Saudi-backed tour both barrels, the R&A’s amenable chief Martin Slumbers joined him on the barricade.

“I firmly believe that the existing golf ecosystem has successfully provided stable pathways for golfers to enter the sport and develop and realize their full potential,” he said in a carefully worded, pre-prepared statement.

“Professional golfers are entitled to choose where they want to play. And to accept the prize money that’s offered to them. I have absolutely no issue with that at all.

“But there is no such thing as a free lunch. I believe the model we’ve seen at Centurion and Pumpkin Ridge (the first two venues of LIV events) is not in the best long-term interests of the sport as a whole and is entirely driven by money.

“We believe it undermines the merit-based culture and the spirit of open competition that makes golf so special.”

Not happy with that, Slumbers weighed in on LIV’s claim that it was “growing the game”, a phrase that the R&A once coined but is now in terminal disrepute.

“In my opinion the continued commentary that this is about growing the game is just not credible,” he said. “if anything, it is harming the perception of our sport which we are working so hard to improve.

“The game needs to focus on increasing participation, achieving greater diversity, and making sure that golf is truly open to all, rather than this narrow debate involving a small number of players.”

No bans, but other ways to shut LIV players out

The Open is not going to ban its champions or anyone else. If the champion golfer on Sunday is a LIV player, their “name will be carved in history,” said Slumbers.

But it’s clear, despite Slumbers’ unwillingness to add to the bland Official World Golf Rankings board statement from Tuesday night, that there is where LIV players will be shut out.

Unable to gain points, players confined to LIV will plummet from the rankings. Their only route to The Open will be through Regional and Local Final Qualifying.

“What is on our agenda is that we will review our exemptions and qualifications criteria for The Open,” said Slumbers. “Players have to earn their place in The Open. That is fundamental to its ethos and its unique global appeal.”

While Slumbers said the four majors act to their own agendas. But it’s surely unthinkable that Augusta, the USGA and the PGA of America aren’t going to be in lockstep on this.

So what now? The OWGR board announced they will consider LIV’s application for status. Even if it was approved – which seems unlikely – it could take months to do. They’d also have to operate on the terms of admission for a year before rankings were applied.

The courts? That could take years. And anyway, the majors have the right to decide who they let compete.

