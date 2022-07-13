Paul Lawrie joins Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as new honorary members of the R&A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Lawrie joins Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as new honorary members of the R&A

By Steve Scott
July 13, 2022, 5:30 pm
1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie has been hugely influential in Scottish golf.
Paul Lawrie, the 1999 Open champion and Scotland’s most active benefactor in golf, has accepted an honorary membership of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

Lawrie, now 53, joins fellow former champions Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in receiving honorary memberships as part of the 150th Open celebrations. They join such luminaries as Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Gary Player and the Princess Royal.

The game’s legends such as Bobby Jones, Arnold Palmer and Severiano Ballesteros have all been honorary members of the R&A.

‘We could not be more thrilled to recognise them’

The honorary memberships were revealed by R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers prior to the 150th championship.

“I’m delighted to announce that three of our most renowned champions have accepted invitations to become honorary members of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews,” he said.

“Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Paul Lawrie have achieved great success and have been hugely influential figures in golf over many years.

“We could not be more thrilled to recognise them in this special year and to welcome them to the club.”

Professional golfers cannot be ordinary members of the R&A, which remains a strictly amateur club. But the club has given honorary memberships to deserving professionals through the years.

‘It’s a very proud moment’

Paul Lawrie will launch first round of the 150th Open as he and former champions turn back the clock on the Old Course

Lawrie hits the first ball of the 150th Open at 6.35 am on Thursday morning. He said he was “delighted and buzzing” at the honour.

“It’s a very proud moment for me and my family,” he said on Twitter.

As well as his 1999 Open title Paul won seven other European Tour titles. In addition, he has made a significant impact on Scottish golf at all levels.

His foundation was established after his Open title. In the 23 years since it has introduced thousands of young people in the North East of Scotland to the game.

Latterly Lawrie has promoted European Tour and Challenge Tour events in his homeland. During Covid he established his own tour, Tartan Pro Golf, to help developmental players in Scotland get competitive opportunities.

He also acts as a mentor and consultant to Scottish Golf, the amateur governing body.

