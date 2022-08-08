Rory McIlroy returning to Alfred Dunhill Links Championship next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Rory McIlroy returning to Alfred Dunhill Links Championship next month

By Steve Scott
August 8, 2022, 11:40 am Updated: August 8, 2022, 12:30 pm
Rory McIlroy and his Dad Gerry have special memories of the Dunhill.
Rory McIlroy and his Dad Gerry have special memories of the Dunhill.

Rory McIlroy will return to the scene of his Open heartbreak next month as he has committed to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

The World No 3 was denied a second Open title by Cam Smith’s late charge on the Old Course in the 150th championship in July.

And he’ll return to play with his Dad Gerry in the Individual and Team Championship at the Dunhill, for the first time since 2019.

Then the McIlroys were just denied the team title on countback, and Rory said that playing with his Dad was one of the great pleasures of playing in the event.

“I’m really looking forward to playing,” he said. “It’s one of the most long-standing events on the DP World Tour and one I really enjoy, especially when I partner with my Dad.

“I’ll be taking the Team Championship just as seriously as the professional event and it would be a special experience if we could win together.”

McIlroy has a long-standing relationship with the event. In 2007, as an 18-year-old rookie pro, he finished third which won him his first European Tour card.

‘I have had some wonderful memories’

He was the clear fan favourite at The Open in July, and that is another attraction.

“The support I’ve had from the Scottish and visiting fans has always been fantastic and I have had some wonderful memories on these courses.

“St Andrews is a very special place for me.  When I got my Tour card there back in 2007, it was a week that changed my life.”

The Dunhill will be played for a $5 million prizefund this year on the Old Course, Carnoustie Championship and Kingsbarns Links from September 29 to October 2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]