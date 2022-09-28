Where to see the top names in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship’s first round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Where to see the top names in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship’s first round

By Steve Scott
September 28, 2022, 10:35 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 12:34 pm
Rory McIlroy and his Dad Gerry have special memories of the Dunhill.
Rory McIlroy and his Dad Gerry have special memories of the Dunhill.

Most of the top names – both golfers and among the amateurs – will begin the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links on Thursday.

Probably the chief ‘A’ list celebrity taking part in the annual pro-am event is movie star Bill Murray, a regular attendee at both the Dunhill and the US event of the same format, the AT&T at Pebble Beach.

The Ghostbusters and Lost In Translation star is playing with South African Brandon Stone, the former Scottish Open champion.

He tees off at Carnoustie’s 10th hole at 9.33 am.

 

Rory McIlroy returns to the Dunhill after a gap of a few years, and is playing again with his father Gerry, starting at the 10th at Carnoustie at 9 am.

Others starting at the 10th on Thursday include Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, partnering PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh at 9.44 am.

They play with former West Ham star Mark Noble and noted Hammers fan, the US player Billy Horschel.

Piers Morgan, another Dunhill regular, plays with Marcus ‘Bullet’ Armitage at 10.39 am.

US actress Kathryn Newton, a golf fanatic who played off scratch at college level, plays with England’s Matt Wallace. US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and his mum Susan complete that fourball at 9.22 am.

Playing off the first at Carnoustie at 10.50 am is Scots actor Craig McGinlay with home pro Scott Jamieson. Perthshire pro Calum Hill, making a comeback from illness which has ruined his season, plays at 9.44 am.

The tournament’s rotation will see these groups play at Kingsbarns Links on Friday and the Old Course at St Andrews in Saturday’s third round.

Scotland’s Richie Ramsay is playing with Genesis’ Mike Rutherford at St Andrews at 9.44 am on Thursday.

Fellow Scot Connor Syme – from nearby Drumoig – has Boyzone’s Ronan Keating as his partner on the Old Course at 11.23 am.

The full draw is available at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship website.

