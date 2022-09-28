Where to see the top names in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship’s first round

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Most of the top names – both golfers and among the amateurs – will begin the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links on Thursday.

Probably the chief ‘A’ list celebrity taking part in the annual pro-am event is movie star Bill Murray, a regular attendee at both the Dunhill and the US event of the same format, the AT&T at Pebble Beach.

The Ghostbusters and Lost In Translation star is playing with South African Brandon Stone, the former Scottish Open champion.

He tees off at Carnoustie’s 10th hole at 9.33 am.

It’s Bill Murray’s birthday today, so here’s the time he almost made golf look cool… pic.twitter.com/f3U0TtW38n — Daniel Holland🎗🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ॐ (@DannyDutch) September 21, 2022

Rory McIlroy returns to the Dunhill after a gap of a few years, and is playing again with his father Gerry, starting at the 10th at Carnoustie at 9 am.

Others starting at the 10th on Thursday include Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, partnering PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh at 9.44 am.

They play with former West Ham star Mark Noble and noted Hammers fan, the US player Billy Horschel.

Piers Morgan, another Dunhill regular, plays with Marcus ‘Bullet’ Armitage at 10.39 am.

US actress Kathryn Newton, a golf fanatic who played off scratch at college level, plays with England’s Matt Wallace. US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and his mum Susan complete that fourball at 9.22 am.

Playing off the first at Carnoustie at 10.50 am is Scots actor Craig McGinlay with home pro Scott Jamieson. Perthshire pro Calum Hill, making a comeback from illness which has ruined his season, plays at 9.44 am.

The tournament’s rotation will see these groups play at Kingsbarns Links on Friday and the Old Course at St Andrews in Saturday’s third round.

Scotland’s Richie Ramsay is playing with Genesis’ Mike Rutherford at St Andrews at 9.44 am on Thursday.

Fellow Scot Connor Syme – from nearby Drumoig – has Boyzone’s Ronan Keating as his partner on the Old Course at 11.23 am.

The full draw is available at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship website.