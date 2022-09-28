Broken down train removed from the West Highland Line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Broken down train removed from the West Highland Line

By Michelle Henderson
September 28, 2022, 10:50 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 12:06 pm
Network rail strike
Rail passengers in Oban and Mallaig are experiencing disruption to services due to a broken down train blocking the line.

The West Highland railway line has reopened.

Train services to Oban and Mallaig faced delay or revision this morning after a maintenance train broke down on the west coast line.

The train, which is used for track maintenance, was travelling between Helensburgh Upper and Garelochhead when it developed a fault.

Onboard staff carried out a host of repairs in an effort to fix the problem on site and clear the line.

The West Highland Line has now reopened, however, rail bosses are warning customers to expect further disruption in the hours ahead as they work to return services to normal.

The train is the second of its kind to break down today. The Aberdeen to Dundee Railway line has experienced similar disruption as another maintenance train developed a fault.

Taking to Twitter, ScotRail confirmed the 2.41pm Oban to Glasgow service would be replaced by a bus service.

They wrote: “The West Highland Line at Garelochhead has now reopened. Due to the scale of the disruption, our 1441 Oban to Glasgow Queen St will still be replaced by a bus today.”

Network Rail engineers were called to the scene near Garelochhead Station this morning as the line remained blocked in both directions.

A second machine was dispatched to the area to recover the broken down vehicle.

Network Rail officials have confirmed the track has now reopened for business.

In a statement, published on Twitter, they wrote: “We’ve just had it confirmed by the team that the track machine has been removed and the line at Garelochhead has now reopened.”

Day of disruption for Scotland’s rail network

In a statement issued on their website this morning, ScotRail confirmed the nature of the disruption.

They wrote: “Because of a broken down train between Helensburgh Upper and Garelochhead the line is blocked. Disruption is expected to last until around 12:00 today.”

Rail services travelling across Glenfinnan Viaduct towards Mallaig are being impacted by disruption on the West Highland line today.

The fault led to significant disruption for scheduled rail services.

Early morning train services operating between Oban, Mallaig and Glasgow Queen Street were terminated at Crianlarich.

Meanwhile, the 8.21am service from Glasgow to Oban was terminated at Dumbarton Central.

ScotRail bosses added an additional train service at 10.15am from Crianlarich to Oban to compensate for the disruption.

Rail bosses were also forced to cancel a number of services to and from Oban.

The 10.36am service from Glasgow to Oban was pulled from the schedule followed by the return trip at 2.41pm.

Replacement buses were organised by ScotRail as engineers worked to clear the line.

Similar disruption in the north-east

Commuters travelling between Aberdeen and Montrose have been enduring similar conditions this morning.

The Aberdeen to Dundee rail line was blocked after a maintenance vehicle broke down between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven.

Train services between Aberdeen and Montrose have also been experiencing similar disruption due to a broken down maintenance train.

Rail bosses have cancelled a number of services between the two areas as efforts to restore the days timetable continue.

Editor's Picks