Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hints at Ronald Hernandez departure during club’s AGM

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has suggested Venezuelan right-back Ronald Hernandez could leave the club in January.

Hernandez, 23, was a shock £850,000 addition from Norway’s Stabaek on deadline day in January with McInnes saying he expected big things from the international defender, who played for his country in the knock-out stages of the Copa America.

However, Hernandez has made just six competitive appearances for the Dons so far, with a lack of match fitness blamed in the first months after his arrival due to when Norway’s domestic season ended. McInnes recently pointing towards the defender not seeing his family in a year as a contributing factor to his lack of recent game time.

McInnes hinted the coming transfer window could see the club attempt to move Hernandez on and told the Dons’ virtual annual general meeting: “There were other interested parties at the time and there still are.

“We’re confident any investment by this club will be recouped and January might be an opportunity to do that.”