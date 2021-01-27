Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirms midfielder Funso Ojo looks set to depart Dons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo hopes to return to England after opening talks on a loan move to Wigan Athletic.

The Dons have given the Belgian permission to discuss a move to the English League One side and he missed his club’s goalless draw with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park after travelling south for talks.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes did not name Wigan but it seems clear Ojo, who has 18 months remaining on his contract with the Dons, is heading back to England.

McInnes said: “Funso is down south with a view of having a loan with a club in England. It’s up to the club and Funso to agree that.

“He was originally in the squad and we were happy to have him in the squad but he was keen to get down the road and get that move sorted.”

The Dons suffered a double injury blow in Perth after Curtis Main suffered a thigh injury in the warm-up while Tommie Hoban lasted all of three minutes before being forced off with a head injury.

However, McInnes is hopeful the defender will be fit to face Livingston on Saturday.

He said: “It’s a deep gash above the eye which can take a while to stitch. The doctor said it could take up to 10 minutes to stitch but thankfully he is going to be okay and hopefully he will be okay for the weekend.”

On the draw with Saints, McInnes added: “We’re disappointed not to win but I’m pleased with the response of the players in the last two games and that is two clean sheets for us.

“The players did so well and we have to go again against Livingston on Saturday where hopefully we can produce a performance which gets us all three points.”

While McInnes was frustrated at not taking all three points his St Johnstone counterpart Callum Davidson believes a point apiece was a fair outcome.

He said: “It was not a classic by any means and neither goalkeeper was tested. The systems cancelled each other out.

“Aberdeen are a difficult team to play again but I thought defensively we were really good and I’m pleased with that aspect as Aberdeen are a threat from set plays as well.

“Sometimes you play well and get a point and overall I don’t think either side did enough to win the game.

“We made some poor decisions in the first half but we got a reaction from the players in the second half.”