Aberdeen ‘reject £2million bid’ for Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie linked with Sunderland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen have reportedly rejected a £2million bid from Watford for midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

The Hornets, who have secured automatic promotion back to the English Premier League next year, have had an offer knocked back for the 21-year-old midfielder, according to a report in the Scottish Sun.

Ferguson, who has been linked with Rangers on several occasions, is under contract until 2024 and Dons manager Stephen Glass sees him as a key part of his future plans.

The former Hamilton Accies player has scored 21 goals in 124 appearances this term and was named Aberdeen’s young player of the season for the 2020-21 campaign.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have been linked with a move for Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie.

The Black Cats, who are hoping to return to the Championship through the play-offs, are considering an £800,000 move for the former Rangers player according to the Daily Record.

McCrorie joined the Dons on loan from Rangers at the start of the season before the move was made permanent on February 1 with winger Scott Wright heading in the opposite direction.