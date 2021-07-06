Aberdeen will play hardball to get top price for any wanted players, warns boss Stephen Glass

Boss Stephen Glass warned Aberdeen will play hardball to get the right price for their top stars if clubs make a move to buy.

However, Glass insists the Dons are not actively looking to sell any players.

Glass has added six new signings in the summer rebuild and does not aim to cash in on any of the club’s star assets during the window. But he accepts some of his squad will be in demand as signing targets.

Glass warned no-one will be leaving Pittodrie unless the Reds’ valuation is met.

Aberdeen recently rejected a £2 million bid from Premier League Watford for midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

Ferguson slapped in a transfer request after the Hornets’ bid, which Aberdeen slated as “insulting”, was rejected.

The 21-year-old midfielder returned for pre-season training with the Dons and is set to face BK Hacken in the Uefa Europa Conference League on July 22.

Glass said: “Our players will be in demand so it’s not a shock that people want to buy our players.

“However, the valuation has to be right for the club or they stay and play for us until that is met.

“If someone is worth £100,000 that’s what you’re looking for, but if they’re worth millions, you’re looking for millions.

“They (interested clubs) have to know that they have to come in at the right level or it doesn’t happen.

“That is important for the club and I think the club has that about them.”

Dons not actively looking to sell players

Glass underlined this summer is all about strengthening, not selling, with six new signings arriving at Pittodrie.

United States international striker Christian Ramirez arrived last week on a two-year deal from Houston Dynamo to join recent signings Scott Brown, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Declan Gallagher, Jack Gurr and Teddy Jenks.

Glass said: “It’s important to put out there that we’re not actively looking to sell players.

“There’s that misconception at times.

“People will like our players and want to buy them, but the value has to be right.

“We’re not out there knocking on other clubs’ door and saying: ‘Come and please buy our players’.

“We will put value in what we do on the pitch and the work that has been done here over the last couple of years getting the right people in the building.”

© SNS Group

Ferguson top performer in yo-yo test

Glass recently said he was “delighted” to still have Ferguson at Pittodrie and insisted no-one should question the midfielder’s commitment to Aberdeen, despite the transfer request.

Ferguson was the top performer in the club’s yo-yo test on the return to pre-season.

The yo-yo test is an aerobic endurance fitness test which involves running between markers placed 20 meters apart, at increasing speeds, until exhaustion.

After each 40 meters run, players are allowed a 10-second break before running 40 meters again.

At regular intervals, the required running speed increases and the test continues until the participants are no longer able to keep up with the required pace.

Aberdeen will step up their pre-season preparations with a closed-door friendly against Inverness Caley Thistle at Cormack Park this week.

The following week, the Reds will face Scottish Cup and League Cup winners St Johnstone and Championship outfit Reading.

Both games will be played on the same day and will be behind closed doors at Cormack Park.

This summer Aberdeen supporters will be unable to watch the pre-season friendlies due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Red Army will finally see Glass’ new look Dons in action in the Euro second qualifying round tie first leg.

Aberdeen have made an application to the Scottish Government to have 2,000 supporters inside Pittodrie for the game on Thursday July 22.

Glass is confident the Reds will be ready for the Euro clash.

He said: “We will be very well prepared by the time the Hacken game comes around.

“We did our signings early so that we can prepare through pre-season for this hugely important game against Hacken.

“With everybody that we’ve got in, we’re happy with the balance of the group.”