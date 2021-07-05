Stephen Glass: I want my Aberdeen team to be compulsive viewing

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass wants his side to be must-watch viewing for hungry supporters desperate for a return to matches.

Despite rising Covid cases, Scotland is on track for a full return of fans to football from August 9 for the first time since March 2020.

With Aberdeen nearing 8,000 season ticket sales for the new campaign, supporters have shown their eagerness to get behind their club and Glass has vowed to put a team out in a style which will make the fans proud.

He said: “Week to week we’re trying to win every game we play. For me, it’s important when people are allowed back into the stadium, they want to come and watch.

“If people come for the first time and buy a ticket, do they then want to buy a season ticket?

“To me that’s the short-to-medium ambition. Put a team on the pitch that the club is proud of and the city is proud of.

“It’s a one-club city, which is massive. If we can do our job right and the support gets behind us, who knows what can happen.

“I can guarantee the fans will see a team which is vibrant and full of energy. I know as a staff member I’m excited about the fans coming back, so I can only imagine what the players feel like.

“If we can put together a team which people want to come and watch then this is going to be a very good place to be.”

Right team in place off the pitch

Much of the focus from fans has been on the players who will represent their club on the pitch, but Glass believes his assembled team of coaches off it will be every bit as important.

Henry Apaloo became the third new face on the coaching staff last month when he arrived from Atlanta United and Glass believes Apaloo’s qualities will complement those of fellow new coaches Allan Russell and player-coach Scott Brown.

The Aberdeen manager said: “There’s a decent number of coaches in there, all with different skill-sets. It’s important for me as a manager, thinking in a modern way, that you utilise the staff as best you can.

“We’ve got a well-rounded coaching staff, the right people in place, and now it is up to us to put a structure in place that works and put a successful team on the pitch.

“I make the final decision, but it will be informed through talking to the whole staff who are opinionated and experienced.”