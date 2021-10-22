Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass believes next seven days can turn club’s season around

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass believes the next seven days can turn his club’s season around.

The pressure is on at Pittodrie following a 10-game winless run and with his side losing their last five matches Glass needs his side to arrest their decline immediately.

The Dons are ninth in the Premiership but with Hibernian set to visit Pittodrie on Saturday followed by a trip to Ibrox to face champions Rangers on Wednesday.

With another home game against Hearts looming next weekend too Glass believes the high profile encounters can bring out the best in his side.

He said: “There are three big games in a week and then Motherwell come to town as well, all teams up above us in the division.

“It presents an opportunity for us to right a lot of wrongs. We know if we win on Saturday we sit only four points behind Hibs.

“Listen, it might not happen, but there are not too many people talking about Hibs in the same breath as they are talking about us at the minute.

“I realise there’s a lot of stuff out there, I realise only results change it. And that starts here.”

Jack Ross’ side head north reeling from a 3-0 home loss to Dundee United last weekend.

Glass insists his former club’s poor result will not mask the threat they present at Pittodrie as they return to the venue where they secured the win which helped them beat the Dons to a third place finish last season.

The Dons boss said: “Hibs are always very difficult to play against. They always have good players.

“I will probably bore you with this answer every week – they have their strengths and they have their weaknesses. It is up to us to negate their strengths and get against their weaknesses.

“It is an opportunity for us to start putting a run together, which we are focused on doing.”

The Aberdeen fans made their feelings known as they turned on the Dons boss following the 2-1 loss at Dundee last weekend, prompting Dons chairman Dave Cormack to publicly back his manager.

Glass is appreciative of the support from the Pittodrie board but knows the only way to change the mood outside Pittodrie is by winning matches.

He said: “The comments from the chairman were appreciated. It’s positive from our point of view as a staff that what we’re working towards is believed in.

“It highlights to people on the outside that people believe in us. But there are still plenty of people with an opinion and want to push for what they want to push for.

“But we continue to focus on the work regardless.

“People are entitled to their opinion. Again, it’s up to me, the players and the group of staff to prove the people right that believe in us.

“I don’t want to come out and say people are over the top. They are entitled to say what they say. Again, if don’t get results they will believe they’ve been proved right.