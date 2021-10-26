Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead defender Jason Brown pleased with Blue Toon’s defensive improvements

By Jamie Durent
October 26, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 26, 2021, 1:30 pm
Peterhead defender Jason Brown.
Peterhead defender Jason Brown.

Peterhead defender Jason Brown reckons the Blue Toon can reap the rewards from their improved defensive performances.

A clean sheet against Falkirk on Saturday was their second in three games, a run in which Peterhead have gone unbeaten.

Brown has been playing at the back with new signing David Wilson, while Andy McDonald has also been a viable option when Jim McInally opts to switch to a back three.

Josh Mulligan has been an outstanding performer at right-back while teenage loanee Flynn Duffy came in on the opposite side of the defence against the Bairns.

“You see the work we put in now – we’re concentrating on the defensive side of the game and know if we secure that, we’ll always score goals,” said Brown.

Peterhead defender Jason Brown tangles with Falkirk's Aidan Keena.
Peterhead defender Jason Brown tangles with Falkirk's Aidan Keena.

“We’re delighted with a clean sheet against a full-time team. It’s probably the youngest team we’ve had out there today but we adapted well.

“Losing Ryan (Conroy) was a big blow but we knuckled down, worked hard and put in a good shift.

“David has come in and done really well. He loves to defend, head and kick most things, so we’ve quickly gelled. We’ve got two clean sheets and we’ve played the 3-5-2 as well, with Andy (McDonald) coming in, so there’s good options.

“It’s good to be able to have that switch and we know if we’re not playing at the top of our game, there’s competition for places.”

A key part of their defensive improvements has been the form of goalkeeper Brett Long, who has claimed the number one spot since his summer arrival from East Fife.

Long was in inspired form on Saturday, keeping Falkirk at bay with a string of important saves, including one memorable stop to deny Michael Ruth.

Brett Long (right) in action for Peterhead against Cove Rangers.
Brett Long in action for Peterhead.

Brown added: “He’s been brilliant. He’s made a few saves that are out of this world, particularly the one from the volley.

“It’s not just today. He’s been a big help all season. It’s good to have him and Lenny – we’ve got two young goalkeepers to chose from which is really good.”

The only downside for the Balmoor outfit was a number of injury concerns arising from the weekend.

Simon Ferry went off with a hamstring issue while Niah Payne could face an extended period on the sidelines after rolling his ankle in the first half.

