Joe Harper: Aberdeen must adopt Scotland’s World Cup qualifier blueprint

Aberdeen must adopt Scotland’s World Cup qualifier blueprint which saw Steve Clarke’s side overcome in-form Denmark.

The Danes arrived at Hampden on a high, having won Group F with nine wins from nine in the qualifying campaign.

However, they weren’t allowed to play their normal game because Scotland snuffed out any attempt to build up tempo and rhythm.

That is what Aberdeen must do against Dundee United at Tannadice tomorrow and in the other games this season.

Scotland didn’t give Denmark any time in possession and ran themselves into the ground to get the ball back.

The Scots were relentless and the hunger displayed by Clarke’s side in the 2-0 defeat of the Euro 2020 semi-finalists was admirable.

Scotland fired into 50-50 challenges with only one thought – winning possession.

To a man they all closed down their opponents and won second balls.

It was the foundation on which the memorable win was built and victory secured a seeded spot in the World Cup play-offs.

Aberdeen must recreate the same hunger, tempo and desire throughout the season.

They did that against Hearts, Rangers and Hibs to emerge from that triple-header with seven points to get the season firmly back on track.

Aberdeen impressed in those three matches and were unlucky not to win at Ibrox.

However, that momentum stalled against Motherwell in a disappointing 2-0 loss where the defence switched off at the back for both goals.

Aberdeen face a derby clash on Saturday and the contest will be fierce – so the Reds will need to have the fire in their bellies to win 50-50 balls and stamp their authority.

Just like Scotland did against a Denmark side currently ranked 10th in the world that had boasted a flawless record in qualifying for Qatar 2022 – until the Scots ended it.

As soon as a Denmark player received the ball, a Scot would be in tackling him.

If he got past that challenge, another Scot would be straight in covering to get in another tackle to snuff out any potential danger at source.

Dundee United will be fired up for this derby and will battle for the points, so Aberdeen must match them for that desire and fight.

Aberdeen have players with the ability to do well and – if the entire team battle for 90 minutes – that will give them the platform to show their quality.

When the Dons battle hard they are a good team.

Denmark struggled to show their quality because Scotland didn’t allow their main creative outlets time to play the ball.

Scotland didn’t give the Denmark back four time to stroll about in possession.

The work players like John McGinn and Callum McGregor put in was magnificent.

Southampton striker Che Adams was playing a similar role against Denmark as Christian Ramirez does for Aberdeen.

Adams was up there himself and put in a power of work, which was topped off with a superb finish to make it 2-0.

Scotland’s memorable win came down to every single player leaving everything on the pitch.

If Aberdeen can use that blueprint, it will give the quality in the team the platform to shine through and gain real momentum this season.

The legacy of legend Denis Law

It is fantastic to see Scotland and Manchester United legend Denis Law recognised with another statue in his home city.

Aberdonian Denis was a phenomenal, world-class player and has remained a tremendous ambassador for football.

Having a statue of Denis in Aberdeen, outside Provost Skene’s House, will further inspire young footballers from the city.

The sculpture was unveiled in a ceremony yesterday, with Denis and Sir Alex Ferguson in attendance.

It will be fantastic for kids from Aberdeen and beyond to look at and see how a loon from the Granite City went on to become a world football icon.

Children will continue to be inspired by Denis and that statue will act as a focal point.

When I was a kid, I watched coverage of the 1958 World Cup and was mesmerised by a young Pele.

He was my hero and I wanted to be like Pele and play in the World Cup, which I did.

Like Pele, I wanted to score goals, which I did.

Young children in the Granite City will be inspired by the statue of Denis to look into his career – and then try to be the next football star to emerge from Aberdeen.

What a player Denis was. He is the only Scot to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or, having received that honour in 1964.

Denis sits proudly alongside other Ballon d’Or winners such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Johan Cruyff and Franz Beckenbauer.

Thanks for my get well soon wishes

I was very touched by the messages of support from so many people when I revealed I had recently been in hospital battling Covid-19.

Thankfully I am back on the mend and feeling much better.

It was a scary period for me, but thankfully I came through it.

To have people send me messages of support meant so much to me.

From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the get well soon messages.