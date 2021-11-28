Aberdeen Women’s SWPL 1 fixture against Partick Thistle called off due to frozen pitch By Sophie Goodwin November 28, 2021, 11:59 am Updated: November 28, 2021, 1:34 pm Aberdeen Women’s SWPL 1 fixture against Partick Thistle has been called off due to a frozen pitch at Balmoral Stadium. The fixture, which was the Dons’ last scheduled home game of the calendar year, will be rescheduled in due course. 🔴 Match Postponed. ❌ Today's game with @ThistleWFC at the Balmoral Stadium has been postponed. 🗓️ A rescheduled fixture date will be announced in due course. — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) November 28, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen Women’s league encounter with Partick Thistle will almost feel like a cup final, says co-boss Emma Hunter Aberdeen Women captain Kelly Forrest delighted to return after lengthy spell on the sidelines Emma Hunter: Aberdeen Women proved top flight capabilities against Celtic despite defeat Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Anna Blanchard relishing opportunity to develop on loan at Montrose Women